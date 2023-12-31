It's Double Victory for Oshi no Ko Anime in Yahoo! Japan Search Awards 2023

© 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Theanime closes 2023 with a double victory, as it tops the Anime category, and its opening song "Idol" bytops the Music category of theSearch Awards 2023.

Hayao Miyazaki 's latest film The Boy and the Heron tops this year's Film category, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tops the Game category. Mamoru Miyano , who voiced characters in several anime series this year including Ōoku: The Inner Chambers and The Marginal Service , tops the Voice Actor category.

The Yahoo! Japan Search Awards are decided based on the number of searches for a particular term compared to the year before. The people, products, and media that receive the most drastic increase in searches compared to the previous year receive awards. This year's results account for data from January 1 to October 15.

The television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan on April 12 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The anime's second season will air in 2024.

The anime also made it in "The Best International Shows of 2023" category of The New York Times' "Best TV Shows of 2023" list.

The anime's opening song "Idol" by YOASOBI holds the record for the fastest song to exceed 400 million streams. It is also the fastest song to exceed more than 100 million (five weeks), 200 million (nine weeks), and 300 million (13 weeks) streams. This is YOASOBI 's fourth overall song to exceed 400 million streams, after "Yoru ni Kakeru/Racing Into the Night," "Kaibutsu/Monster," and "Gunjō/Blue."

Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron ( Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka , or literally How Do You Live? ) film opened in Japan on July 14. The film then ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in the U.S. box office, with an earning of US$12,836,313 in its first three days. Variety reported that the film is the "first original anime production" to top the U.S. box office.

The film was recently awarded the Best Picture by the Florida Film Critics Circle, the first time an animated feature film has won the award. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has shortlisted Joe Hisaishi for the Music (Original Score) category at the 2024 Oscars for the film.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch game launched on May 12, and sold over 10 million units worldwide in its first three days of release.

Last year, Spy×Family , the voice of Anya Forger Atsumi Tanezaki , Aimer 's "Zankyō Sanka" ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc opening theme song), and Splatoon 3 were the winners in the Anime, Voice Actor, Music, and Game categories respectively.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web