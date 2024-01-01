×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy New Year 2024 From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part I

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
It's a colorful and lively 2024!

Happy New Year from the anime world! Here is ANN's annual roundup of New Year's greetings from anime, manga, and game creators! 2024 is the Year of the Dragon according to the Chinese zodiac.

A-1 Pictures

nya1
Image via A-1 Pictures' Twitter account
© A-1 Pictures

Chiho Saitō (Kakuyaden manga)

nychiho
Image via Chiho Saitō's Twitter account
© Chiho Saitō

Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon anime New Year's card design, which is available in 20,240 limited pieces at Animate stores in Japan.

nydungeon
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
© 九井諒子・KADOKAWA刊／「ダンジョン飯」製作委員会

Doraemon Channel

nydoraemon.png
Image via Doraemon Channel's website
© Fujiko-Pro,Shogakukan

Eiichiro Oda (One Piece manga)

Fate/Grand Order New Year Commercial

George Asakura (Dance Dance Danseur manga)

nygeorge
Image via George Asakura's Twitter account
© George Asakura

Ghibli Museum

nyghiblimus
Image via Ghibli Museum's Twitter account
© Ghibli Museum

Ghibli Park

nyghiblipar
Image via Ghibli Park's Twitter account
© Ghibli Park

Gushing Over Magical Girls

nygushing
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
© 小野中彰大・竹書房/魔法少女にあこがれて製作委員会
discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives