Happy New Year 2024 From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part I
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
It's a colorful and lively 2024!
Happy New Year from the anime world! Here is ANN's annual roundup of New Year's greetings from anime, manga, and game creators! 2024 is the Year of the Dragon according to the Chinese zodiac.
A-1 Pictures
Chiho Saitō (Kakuyaden manga)
Delicious in Dungeon
Delicious in Dungeon anime New Year's card design, which is available in 20,240 limited pieces at Animate stores in Japan.
Doraemon Channel
Eiichiro Oda (One Piece manga)
【#ONEPIECE 2024年】— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) December 31, 2023
あけましておめでとうございます。
尾田っちから年賀イラスト動画到着🎍
2024年はアニメ25周年イヤー！
昇竜のごとく盛り上げてまいります🐉
今年もよろしくお願いします！ pic.twitter.com/DB5VqHBur1
Fate/Grand Order New Year Commercial