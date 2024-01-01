Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part V
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Featuring Demon Slayer, MHA, FFVII & XVI, F/GO, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Uma Musume
The Year of the Dragon deserves some dragon maids from Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid and even some dragon police officers in the form of Ch'en from Arknights! See the rest of the New Year's greetings (nengajō) below!
Arknights
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Fate/Grand Order
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy XVI
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Ken Akamatsu
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary
My Hero Academia
Uma Musume Pretty Derby
There are many more anime, manga, and game nengajō out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!