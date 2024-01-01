×
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part V

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Featuring Demon Slayer, MHA, FFVII & XVI, F/GO, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Uma Musume

The Year of the Dragon deserves some dragon maids from Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid and even some dragon police officers in the form of Ch'en from Arknights! See the rest of the New Year's greetings (nengajō) below!

Arknights

arknights
Image via Arknights Twitter account
© 2017 Hypergryph. All rights reserved. © 2018 Yostar, Inc. All rights reserved.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

kimetsu
Image via Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime Twitter account
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Fate/Grand Order

fate.png
Image via Fate/Grand Order Twitter account
©TYPE-MOON / FGO PROJECT

Final Fantasy VII Remake

ff7
Image via Final Fantasy official website
© SQUARE ENIX

Final Fantasy XVI

ff16
Image via Final Fantasy official website
© SQUARE ENIX

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

jojo
Image via JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise's Twitter account
©荒木飛呂彦&LUCKY LAND COMMUNICATIONS/集英社・ジョジョの奇妙な冒険THE ANIMATION PROJECT

Ken Akamatsu

kenakamatsu
Image via Ken Akamatsu's Twitter account
© 2023 赤松健事務所All rights reserved.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary

elma
Image via Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary Twitter account
© Ayami Kazama, Coolkyoushinja, Futabasha

My Hero Academia

mha
Image via My Hero Academia anime's Twitter account
© 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

umamusume
Image via Uma Musume Pretty Derby Twitter account
© Cygames, Inc.

There are many more anime, manga, and game nengajō out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!

