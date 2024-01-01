Interest
Voice Actors Yūma Uchida & Rina Hidaka, Kanae Itō, Kanoko Sudo, 4 More Announce Marriages
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
It's the start of a new year, and what better way for some voice actors to start it, than with marriage announcements! Yūma Uchida and Rina Hidaka announced their marriage to each other on their respective Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.
いつも応援してくださっている皆さまへ pic.twitter.com/TVDhpxA98C— 日高里菜 (@hidaka_rina0615) January 1, 2024
On the first day of 2024, Kanae Itō, Kanoko Sudō, Arisa Noto, and Akari Kageyama also announced their respective marriages.
＜伊藤かな恵さんブログ「こっから見えるモノ☆」が更新されました！＞— 🍀伊藤かな恵さん情報局🐸 (@itokanae_info) January 1, 2024
『あけましておめでとうございます！！』https://t.co/wQ6Z8kgChy
【ご報告です】— 能登有沙 2024年1月〜TVアニメ「超普通県チバ伝説」浜城実都役 (@notoarisa) January 1, 2024
結婚しました！！！ pic.twitter.com/H1ELuCjyoO
新年明けましておめでとうございます。— 影山 灯 (@akari_kageyama) January 1, 2024
皆さまにご報告です。 pic.twitter.com/hmZdWVmUE7
Yōhei Azakami and Hitomi Ohwada additionally announced their marriage to each other on their respective X/Twitter accounts on Monday.
あけましておめでとうございます。— 阿座上洋平 (@azakami_youhei) January 1, 2024
本年も何卒よろしくお願い致します。
皆様にご報告です。 pic.twitter.com/PAIFpeyIui
みなさまへ pic.twitter.com/7LXBq0V6aH— 大和田仁美 (@owada_hitomi) January 1, 2024
Yūma Uchida and Rina Hidaka star as Yaichi Kuzuryū and Ai Hinatsuru in the 2018 anime The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done!, Rakurō Hizutome/Sunraku and Emul in the ongoing Shangri-La Frontier anime, Patrick Ashbatten and Eleonora Hillrose in the upcoming Villainess Level 99 anime, and Jami and Em in the upcoming Bloody Escape -Jigoku no Tōsōgeki- anime film.
Kanae Itō played Plym Machina in Battle Spirits: Brave, Suzuno Kamazuki in The Devil Is a Part-Timer!, Erika Shinohara in Wolf Girl & Black Prince, and Mito Takami in Love Live! Sunshine!!.
Kanoko Sudō played Airi Kojō in Utagoe wa Mille-Feuille.
Arisa Noto played Mihari Otosuna in The Comic Artist and His Assistants, Asuka Kyōno in Kyō no Asuka Show, Maiko Kotori in NAKAIMO - My Little Sister Is Among Them!, and she will play Mito Hamashiro in the upcoming The Legend of Super Normal Pref. Chiba.
Akari Kageyama played Mukuro Hoshimiya in Date A Live IV and Date A Live V, Beatrice in Princess Principal, and Aine Chidorigafuchi in Hybrid x Heart Magias Academy Ataraxia.
Yōhei Azakami and Hitomi Ohwada played Bos Brunnen and Klaudia Valentz in Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. Azakami played Ron Kamonohashi in Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions, and he will play Hijikata Toshizō in the upcoming The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime. Ohwada played Charlotte in TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, Midori Imai in Shirobako, and Smart Falcon in Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - BNW no Chikai.
Sources: Yūma Uchida's Instagram account, Livedoor News, Kanae Itō's Twitter account via Hachima Kiko, Oricon News (link 2), Yōhei Azakami's Twitter account via Yaraon!, Kanoko Sudō's Twitter account via Yaraon!