Voice Actors Yūma Uchida & Rina Hidaka, Kanae Itō, Kanoko Sudo, 4 More Announce Marriages

It's the start of a new year, and what better way for some voice actors to start it, than with marriage announcements! Yūma Uchida and Rina Hidaka announced their marriage to each other on their respective Instagram and X (formerly Twitter ) accounts.

On the first day of 2024, Kanae Itō , Kanoko Sudō , Arisa Noto , and Akari Kageyama also announced their respective marriages.

Yōhei Azakami and Hitomi Ohwada additionally announced their marriage to each other on their respective X/ Twitter accounts on Monday.

Yūma Uchida and Rina Hidaka star as Yaichi Kuzuryū and Ai Hinatsuru in the 2018 anime The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Rakurō Hizutome/Sunraku and Emul in the ongoing Shangri-La Frontier anime, Patrick Ashbatten and Eleonora Hillrose in the upcoming Villainess Level 99 anime, and Jami and Em in the upcoming Bloody Escape -Jigoku no Tōsōgeki- anime film.

Kanae Itō played Plym Machina in Battle Spirits: Brave , Suzuno Kamazuki in The Devil Is a Part-Timer! , Erika Shinohara in Wolf Girl & Black Prince , and Mito Takami in Love Live! Sunshine!! .

Kanoko Sudō played Airi Kojō in Utagoe wa Mille-Feuille .

Arisa Noto played Mihari Otosuna in The Comic Artist and His Assistants , Asuka Kyōno in Kyō no Asuka Show , Maiko Kotori in NAKAIMO - My Little Sister Is Among Them! , and she will play Mito Hamashiro in the upcoming The Legend of Super Normal Pref. Chiba .

Akari Kageyama played Mukuro Hoshimiya in Date A Live IV and Date A Live V , Beatrice in Princess Principal , and Aine Chidorigafuchi in Hybrid x Heart Magias Academy Ataraxia .

Yōhei Azakami and Hitomi Ohwada played Bos Brunnen and Klaudia Valentz in Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout . Azakami played Ron Kamonohashi in Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions , and he will play Hijikata Toshizō in the upcoming The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime. Ohwada played Charlotte in TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , Midori Imai in Shirobako , and Smart Falcon in Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - BNW no Chikai .