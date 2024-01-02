×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part VIII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross & Adriana Hazra
Greetings from Jujutsu Kaisen, Hiro Mashima, Fushigi Yugi, and more!

Everyone's bringing in the Year of the Dragon, so it's appropriate the manga creator known for dragons goes all out. And there's more!

Hiro Mashima

gcr1taqbiaepzgv
Image via twitter.com
©真島ヒロ

Akebi's Sailor Uniform

gcwj78kbmaa4nc4
Image via twitter.com
©博／集英社・「明日ちゃんのセーラー服」製作委員会

The Apothecary Diaries

gcr2ijeayaacd8w
Image via twitter.com
© 日向夏・主婦の友インフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

Fushigi Yugi

gcr2cwxxuaa2m7n
Image via twitter.com
© 1995 YU WATASE/ SHOGAKUKAN. TV TOKYO. STUDIO PIERROT

Grendizer U

gcr1qcsbqaajn73
Image via twitter.com
© Go Nagai/Dynamic Planning-Project GrendizerU

Heavenly Delusion

gcsa1nvbkaamez4
Image via twitter.com
©石黒正数・講談社／天国大魔境製作委員会

Jujutsu Kaisen

gcrzqsbwwaarmds
Image via twitter.com
©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会　©Sumzap, Inc.／TOHO CO., LTD.

Junichirō Taniguchi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica chief animation director/character designer)

gcuo5b5bqaazgum
Image via twitter.com
© Magica Quartet/Aniplex, Madoka Partners, MBS

Kasane and Subaru (Kasane to Subaru)

gcsll9oawaaa5fp
Image via twitter.com
©Kintetsu Yamada, Kodansha

Marina Inoue

gcr6prhaaaao098
Image via twitter.com
©井上麻里奈

Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!

follow-up of Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part VII
discuss this in the forum (14 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives