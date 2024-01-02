Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part VIII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross & Adriana Hazra
Greetings from Jujutsu Kaisen, Hiro Mashima, Fushigi Yugi, and more!
Everyone's bringing in the Year of the Dragon, so it's appropriate the manga creator known for dragons goes all out. And there's more!
Junichirō Taniguchi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica chief animation director/character designer)
Kasane and Subaru (Kasane to Subaru)
Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!