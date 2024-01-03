×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part X

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
From the cute to the robotic, ring in the New Year with some of your favorite series!

Dragon Quest and GUND-ARM Inc. send their New Year's greetings!

Dragon Quest

gcxm-xnayaairqj
Image via twitter.com
© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

Elck Itsumo

gcr1qspbqaazu1a
Image via twitter.com
©逸茂エルク／集英社

Hitsuji Gondaira

gcr5bnhamaagflp
Image via twitter.com
©権平ひつじ／集英社

Mirage Queen Vacances Élégantes

gcr48_hasaahvtw
Image via twitter.com
© はやみねかおる・K2商会・講談社／「怪盗クイーン」製作委員会

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

gcro1qibkaefuc0
Image via twitter.com
© 創通・サンライズ・MBS

Natsume's Book of Friends

❯❯ #新春 #ニャンコ先生 Fortune 1/2 ˊ˗


Happy New Year 🎍🌅
Please support anime #夏目友人帳 in #2024年.🙇✨


Let's predict the recommended way to spend the New Year with tap and screenshot 🐈𓂃♪

OCHA NORMA

Happy New Year 🎍
We look forward to your continued support in 2024 💕

I want this year to be a good year that brings lots of energy and smiles to everyone ✨

This year too, I was allowed to wear a kimono 💭
Kabu-chan also tried on the clothes she received as a present (looks like a radish...lol)

Paru Itagaki

gcr-omgaeaaz6b5
Image via twitter.com
©板垣巴留（秋田書店）

Rin Suzukawa

gcr2xcmb0aanigz
Image via twitter.com
©涼川りん

Sgt. Frog

gcwr5utbmaefc9r
Image via twitter.com
©KADOKAWA CORPORATION All rights reserved.

Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email. Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!

follow-up of Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part IX
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives