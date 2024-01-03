Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part X
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Dragon Quest and GUND-ARM Inc. send their New Year's greetings!
Dragon Quest
Elck Itsumo
Hitsuji Gondaira
Mirage Queen Vacances Élégantes
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
Natsume's Book of Friends
❯❯ #新春 #ニャンコ先生 おみくじ 1/2 ˊ˗— アニメ夏目友人帳公式 (@NatsumeYujincho) January 1, 2024
⋰
新年あけましておめでとうございます🎍🌅#2024年 もアニメ #夏目友人帳 を
よろしくお願いします🙇✨
⋱
タップ＆スクショでお正月のおすすめの
過ごし方を占いましょう🐈𓂃♪ pic.twitter.com/2wIqsG7Kk7
❯❯ #新春 #ニャンコ先生 Fortune 1/2 ˊ˗
⋰
Happy New Year 🎍🌅
Please support anime #夏目友人帳 in #2024年.🙇✨
⋱
Let's predict the recommended way to spend the New Year with tap and screenshot 🐈𓂃♪
OCHA NORMA
#夏月姫でござる 🤍— OCHA NORMA (@ocha_norma) January 1, 2024
あけましておめでとうございます🎍
2024年もよろしくお願いします💕
今年も皆様に沢山の元気や笑顔をお届け
できるような良い年にしたいです✨️
今年も着物着せてもらいました💭
かぶちゃんもプレゼントしてもらった
服着てみました(だいこんらしい…笑)#謹賀新年#2024年… pic.twitter.com/iJMHJXDs8f
Happy New Year 🎍
We look forward to your continued support in 2024 💕
I want this year to be a good year that brings lots of energy and smiles to everyone ✨
This year too, I was allowed to wear a kimono 💭
Kabu-chan also tried on the clothes she received as a present (looks like a radish...lol)
Paru Itagaki
Rin Suzukawa
Sgt. Frog
Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email. Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!