Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part XI
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Artists aren't the only ones giving their New Year greetings!
Voice actors and others from across the anime industry give their greetings for the Year of the Dragon!
81 Produce
Kazuhiro Fukuchi (Character Designer for A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime)
Kōsuke Ōno
Kōtarō Nishiyama
Makoto Morishita
Natsuki Hanae (with Kōtarō Nishiyama, Kensho Ono, and Takuya Eguchi)
明けましておめでとうございます🎍🌅— 花江 夏樹 (@hanae0626) December 31, 2023
今年も宜しくお願いしますー！！
先日行った厳島神社の男旅を添えて🕺 pic.twitter.com/s7MkdmVAew
Happy New Year 🎍🌅
Thank you for your continued support this year! !
With a photo from a boy's trip to Itsukushima Shrine the other day 🕺
Pokémon (anime)
Pokémon (games)
Tomoaki Maeno
Translation:
Happy New Year!
Thank you very much for your warm support last year.
I wish you a wonderful year in 2024.
I look forward to your support again this year.
2024.1.1 Tomoaki Maeno
Yūki Ono
Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!