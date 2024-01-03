Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part XI

Artists aren't the only ones giving their New Year greetings!

Voice actors and others from across the anime industry give their greetings for the Year of the Dragon!

Image via twitter.com ©平坂読／小学館／「変人のサラダボウル」製作委員会

Image via twitter.com ©おおのこうすけ

Image via twitter.com © BANDAI NAMCO Arts Inc.

Image via twitter.com ©森下真・講談社

Happy New Year 🎍🌅

Thank you for your continued support this year! !



With a photo from a boy's trip to Itsukushima Shrine the other day 🕺

Image via twitter.com ©Nintendo･Creatures･GAME FREAK･TV Tokyo･ShoPro･JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

Pokémon (games)

Image via twitter.com ©2024 Pokémon. ©1995-2024 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Image via twitter.com ©前野智昭

Translation:

Happy New Year!

Thank you very much for your warm support last year.

I wish you a wonderful year in 2024.

I look forward to your support again this year.

2024.1.1 Tomoaki Maeno

Image via twitter.com ©小野友樹