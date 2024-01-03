×
Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part XI

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Artists aren't the only ones giving their New Year greetings!

Voice actors and others from across the anime industry give their greetings for the Year of the Dragon!

81 Produce

Kazuhiro Fukuchi (Character Designer for A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime)

gcxwt5cbuaa3xya
Image via twitter.com
©平坂読／小学館／「変人のサラダボウル」製作委員会

Kōsuke Ōno

gcs4bikacaaelmo
Image via twitter.com
©おおのこうすけ

Kōtarō Nishiyama

gcvqyamayaajyrk
Image via twitter.com
© BANDAI NAMCO Arts Inc.

Makoto Morishita

gcsu38da4aaqin6
Image via twitter.com
©森下真・講談社

Natsuki Hanae (with Kōtarō Nishiyama, Kensho Ono, and Takuya Eguchi)

Happy New Year 🎍🌅
Thank you for your continued support this year! !

With a photo from a boy's trip to Itsukushima Shrine the other day 🕺

Pokémon (anime)

gcpri9aagaatirx
Image via twitter.com
©Nintendo･Creatures･GAME FREAK･TV Tokyo･ShoPro･JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

Pokémon (games)

gct-m1xyaayo_x
Image via twitter.com
©2024 Pokémon. ©1995-2024 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

Tomoaki Maeno

gcr238ta4aa4wdm
Image via twitter.com
©前野智昭

Translation:
Happy New Year!
Thank you very much for your warm support last year.
I wish you a wonderful year in 2024.
I look forward to your support again this year.
2024.1.1 Tomoaki Maeno

Yūki Ono

gcr1y_wauaaj1i2
Image via twitter.com
©小野友樹

Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!

