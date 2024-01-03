Voice Actress Aya Hirano, Actor Masashi Taniguchi Announce Their Marriage

Voice actress Aya Hirano and actor Masashi Taniguchi both announced on Wednesday that they have gotten married. The pair recently co-starred in the stage play of the Chainsaw Man manga, with Hirano as Makima and Taniguchi as Kishibe.

Hirano is perhaps best known for voicing the titular Haruhi Suzumiya in the various The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya anime. She also voiced Konata in Lucky Star (which parodied Haruhi itself quite a lot), Lucy Heartfilia in Fairy Tail , and Misa Amane in Death Note , among many others. Hirano has also worked in television, film, and stage in the past decade, and has also had a burgeoning career as a solo singer. She is slated to return in her role as Ume Kurumizawa in the upcoming Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You Season 3 anime.

Taniguchi played Nagare Tatsumi/GoBlue in Kyūkyū Sentai GoGoV as his debut role. He has since played such roles as Jin Takayama/Kamen Rider Amazon in Kamen Rider Amazons , Bacht/Kamen Rider Falchion in Kamen Rider Saber: The Immortal Swordsman and the Book of Ruin , and Ran Izumi in Bakuryū Sentai Abaranger .