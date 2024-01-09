Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Voice Actress Yuko Hara Gets Married

Voice of Takumi Mukai announced her marriage with handwritten message to her fans

On October 4, Yuko Hara , the voice actress of Takumi Mukai from the popular anime franchise Idolm@ster, announced her marriage on Twitter . While her tweet was short, saying she had an announcement for her fans, she attached a handwritten message.

This is an annoucement to everyone who always supports me.

In the message, Hara writes:

To everyone who always supports me:



It's a personal matter, but I have decided to marry a non-celebrity with whom I have been dating for some time.

He is a kind and easy-going person who laughs at my stubbornness, nervousness, and roughness and says, “I love you.”

I came to this decision because I feel “I can laugh and overcome any difficulties [with him]!”

I'm still an inexperienced person, but from now on I want the two of us to support each other while laughing and crying.

It's been a little over 10 years since my debut.

I believe from the bottom of my heart the reason I have been able to work so hard and be able to do the acting I have always loved is because of the support of all of you who have always supported me.

I will continue to work even harder as a person and as an actor, and I will continue to become more knowledgeable every day, so I would be happy if you could continue to support me.

May you all be happy today, tomorrow, and the day after. I sincerely hope so.

It's a nice message to her fans. As of press time, it has received 273 replies. Many congratulated her on and wished her a long and happy marriage.

Hara has appeared in 6HP – Six Hearts Princess (Ami Gidou), BEASTARS (Shiira), Chaika the Coffin Princess (Akari Acura), and many other anime. She has also provided the voice of Takumi Mukai in the album The Idolm@aster Cinderella Master Absolute Nine . She appears in the game Xuccess Heaven as Di-Ann. Her full CV and bio is available through her agency Yen Planning Co., Ltd.