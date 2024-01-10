GLAY Reveals Key Visual by One Piece's Eiichiro Oda for 30th Anniversary Expo

Formed in 1988, the Japanese band Glay saw moderate success on the independent circuit. However, it wasn't until 1994 when they signed with Extasy Records and began to see massive success. Now celebrating their 30th anniversary of their, what the Japanese music industry calls, major debut, Glay is using all of 2024 for their Glay Expo. To kick things off, the band revealed the key visual for the event on December 24. But this was no ordinary key visual, as it was made by the legendary manga author Eiichiro Oda .

Image via twitter.com ©尾田栄一郎

／

GLAY 30th Anniversary Year!!✨

キービジュアル解禁！！

＼



そんな「GLAY EXPO」の

キービジュアルを手がけてくださったのは

『ONE PIECE』原作者の尾田栄一郎氏！！

EXPOという冒険に相応しいこのビジュアルを掲げ、

GLAYが駆け巡る30周年イヤーに是非ご期待ください！ pic.twitter.com/ZvFR7cm6iU — GLAY OFFICIAL (@glay_official) December 24, 2023

/

GLAY 30th Anniversary Year!! ✨

Key visual released! !

\



The key visual for “ GLAY EXPO” was created by Eiichiro Oda , the author of “ ONE PIECE ”! !

With this visual that is appropriate for the adventure called EXPO,

Please look forward to the 30th anniversary of GLAY !

Oda captured the spirit of the band and the Glay Expo well in the key visual. Looking at the piece, though, it has a pop-art aesthetic not commonly associated with Oda. This makes the visual unique and stand out even more from his other works.

Along with the key visual, Glay posted a video on their official YouTube channel detailing what's in store for the event. This includes a new single release and their first appearance at a summer festival. A full list of events can be seen on Glay 's homepage.

While Glay isn't as integrated into the anime music industry by comparison to its contemporaries such as L'Arc-en-Ciel , Glay has left its mark on the industry and the Japanese rock scene. As the Tweet featuring the key visual suggests, this year will be an adventure for them. Why not hop on their ship and join their adventure?