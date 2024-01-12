Mario Makes Unusual Unexpected Appearance at CES

It's-a-me, Mario! Or is it?

It's-a-me, Mario! Or is it? A hologram of Mario from Nintendo 's hit Super Mario Bros. franchise was at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this past week, but he sounds a little off. Watch the video below from Twitter user Greggory (@ProbChild_), and see if you can tell any differences between this Mario and the one from the games or movie:

The company Proto Inc., which develops hologram communication, created this Mario using voice recognition and AI technology. This Mario is programmed to respond to people when they ask questions. Interestingly enough, in the mid-90s, pre- Super Mario 64 , voice actor Charles Martinet used to do a similar activity, answering attendees' questions as Mario on a TV screen at video game trade shows. Unlike back then, Proto's Mario responds with stiff movements and barely any expression in a generic-sounding accented voice.

Attendees such as @ProbChild_ and @raystrazdas have reported that an AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) representative requested them to ask Proto's Mario how to buy a game. The Mario hologram replied that they can look online at Target.com. It's also worth noting that there is a Target bullseye logo in the bottom left of the screen.

Proto Inc. provided a statement to IGN, stating that neither Nintendo nor AARP were connected to this Mario:

The AI hologram animation briefly seen today is an unfinished proof of concept tested for a client to demonstrate technological capabilities and innovation. It is not intended for commercial release. AARP and Nintendo were not involved in the inadvertent showing today. The fact that so many gamers of the world have taken notice shows that they are the best fans in the world and we salute them.

Nintendo announced in August that long-time Mario voice actor Martinet was stepping back from recording voices for Mario and other characters, including Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi. He transitioned to the new role of "Mario Ambassador." The company stated that he will "continue to travel the world, sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all."

Kevin Afghani provides the new voices for Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game, which launched on October 20 for Nintendo Switch.

Martinet was the voice actor of Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, among other characters, in Nintendo 's Super Mario Bros. video game franchise . He began voicing Mario in 1991 at trade shows as a 3D Mario head on a screen that would talk to people. He voiced the character again in several smaller titles within the next few years. His first major Mario series game was Super Mario 64 in 1996. Martinet has voiced Mario and other characters in numerous mainline games and spinoffs since.

Although Martinet did not voice Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie , he had cameo roles as Giuseppe (who says Mario's iconic "Woohoo!" in the film) and Mario's dad. Chris Pratt provided the voice of Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie .

