Get Pumped with These Mononoke Heels

The Medicine Seller spends a lot of time on his feet in the series, and now, he can spend a lot of time on yours

Fashion brand Mayla is bringing the supernatural world of Mononoke right to your feet in a series of fashionable heels.

The brand revealed on December 11 it will be releasing two new pumps inspired by the character of the Medicine Seller from the popular anime.

Image via Mayla © ツインエンジン

The first "Kusuriuri" (Medicine Seller) pumps come in teal and cyan, with a purple bow on the ankle.

Image via Mayla's Twitter account

The second "Kusuriuri (Hyper)" (Medicine Seller) pumps are gold and bronze, with a yellow bow at the ankles.

Image via Mayla's Twitter account

Both shoes retail for 29,700 yen (US$207). Pre-orders ran from December 12-January 12.

For fans with high fashion in mind, Jimmy Choo also transformed shoes and accessories with the magical girl touch in a Sailor Moon collection last year.

Mononoke is getting a stage play adaptation in March and April, and the Mononoke anime film will release in summer 2024.

Sources: Famitsu, Mayla