Nintendo Offers Free Repairs in Areas Hit by January 1 Quake

Tragedy struck the west coast of Japan on New Year's Day with a massive magnitude-7.6 earthquake. The quake devastated the Noto Peninsula and left 213 people dead according to the Associated Press as of Thursday. Thankfully, just as in the aftermath of the March 11, 2011 earthquake, people are chipping in for the relief efforts. Among those helping with the relief is Nintendo of Japan.

We would like to express our deepest sympathies to everyone who was affected by the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.



We will provide free repairs for our products if requested by people in areas where the Disaster Relief Act applies in response to the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, for six months from the application of the Disaster Relief Act in each region. In addition, we will donate 50 million yen through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support those affected by the disaster.



Regarding repair requests from areas covered by the Disaster Relief Act following the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, please see the following page.

https://nintendo.co.jp/support/information/2024/0116.html



We pray for the speedy recovery of all those affected.

In an announcement on January 16, Nintendo stated it would be donating 50 million yen (about US$340,000) to the Japanese Red Cross Society and provide free repairs on Nintendo consoles for those affected by the quake for the next six months.

There are some stipulations to the free repairs. As noted above, the free repair period will only last six months after a region applies for disaster relief through the Japan Disaster Relief Act. Thankfully, Nintendo has a link to the Japanese governments disaster relief page for people to confirm if they can apply for the free repairs.

Nintendo also notes on its homepage that repairs will follow its service guidelines. Thus, if a system is beyond repair, the company will not fix it. Nintendo also notes certain 3DS systems are no longer available for repair and users should check which 3DS systems can be repaired. The Wii U system and Wii U periphery items are also limited in what can and cannot be repaired. Nintendo has provided a link for Wii U users to check what it can repair. Many of Nintendo 's older systems are also no longer available for repairs as well and the company has provided a link for consumers to confirm which systems are not available for the free repairs.

