KinKi Kids' Tsuyoshi Domoto, Momoiro Clover Z's Kanako Momota Get Married

2 major Japanese idols had a special message for fans

Image via www.johnnys-net.jp © SMILE-UP. Image via www.stardust.co.jp © 2022 STARDUST PROMOTION, INC. All rights reserved.

It's always big news in Japan when prominent idols get married. But what happens when two idols marry each other? That's exactly happened when Momoiro Clover Z (popularly known as Momoclo) member Kanako Momota and KinKi Kids member Tsuyoshi Dōmoto released a joint statement announcing their marriage on January 11.

Tsuyoshi Dōmoto and Kanako Momota announce their marriage 💐

A joint statement written by the couple [Full text posted]

https://t.co/1YnElz7uSe



Words related to surprise & blessing are trending ✨



Big couple

Tsuyoshi-kun

Tsuyo-san

Kanako-chan

Momota-san

Momota-chan

Nako-chan

Tsuyoshi and Kanako

Favorite's marriage

Marriage between idols

Pitfall of love



#堂本剛 #百田夏菜子

Japanese music news site Oricon reported the announcement on January 11. In its report, Oricon posted the joint message made by Domoto and Momota. The two wrote (roughly translated):

We would like to announce that I, Tsuyoshi Dōmoto , and I, Kanako Momota , have gotten married.

We hope for world peace, are grateful for where we are now, and live each day to the fullest.

We sincerely pray that everyone's hearts will be at peace, even if only a little.

Domoto and Momota also released statements to their respective fanclubs. Oricon obtained a copy of Domoto's and reported it on January 14. In his message, Domoto writes, (roughly translated):

I have an announcement to make today.



I have decided to get married.

I have been able to walk this journey through life with the support of everyone. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for always being by my side and supporting me.

While the daily lives of people in Japan and around the world are still very difficult, I will try to continue to live each day to the fullest with gratitude in my heart.

I will continue to live my life with love with kindness and passion. And I want to continue to make happy moments with everyone come true.

Considering current world events, the joint message by Domoto and Momota is uplifting and full of hope. While neither idol posted the announcement on their respective social media, the twitter post referenced above received 251 replies at the time of writing. A large number were congratulating the couple, with a few outliers expressing some shock, albeit happy shock, on their marriage.

Tsuyoshi Dōmoto was born in April 1979 and joined the talent agency Starto Entertainment (formerly Johnny & Associates) in May 1991. In 1997 he and Koichi Domoto formed the duo KinKi Kids through Starto Entertainment. The name KinKi Kids is a reference to the duo's upbringing in the Kinki region of Japan (Kyoto, Nara, Shiga, Wakayama, Mie, Osaka, and Hyogo Prefectures) and not an innuendo. Tsuyoshi and Koichi are not related. Kanako Momota was born in July 1992 and joined the talent agency Stardust Promotion while in elementary school. In 2008 she joined the idol Group Momoiro Clover Z .

A biography and work list for KinKi Kids is available through Starto Entertainment, and Domoto's résumé and biography is available on his official site. Momota's résumé is available through Stardust Promotion and Momoiro Clover Z 's biography and work list is available through their official site.

Source: Oricon (Link 2 via Etsuretsu), Oricon Twitter, Family Club, Tsuyoshi Domoto Official, Stardust Promotion, and Momoiro Clover Z Official