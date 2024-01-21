X Japan Member Yoshiki Auctions Crystal Piano for Quake Charity

Rock legend auctions piano to help survivors of New Year's quake with heartfelt message

Image via www.yoshiki.net ©YOSHIKI

A joyous day turned to anguish when a magnitude-7.6 earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula on the western coast of Japan on New Year's Day. The quake and subsequent tsunami devastated many homes and left 232 people dead according to NHK as of Monday. The relief efforts have been quick to follow and thousands have donated to help the survivors. Among those who have pitched in is legendary Japanese rock artist YOSHIKI .

YOSHIKI announced on January 9 that he would be auctioning his crystal Kawai CR-40N piano to charity to help the relief efforts of the Noto Peninsula earthquake. This came during the ceremony unveiling his hand and foot prints at the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood. During his speech at the ceremony, YOSHIKI said, “This year, on January first, came more sad news, a huge earthquake struck Japan. It hits me so hard. I'd like to share this moment with those who are mourning loved ones lost. If I may, I'd like to take the opportunity of this special event to give something back, as I've done before.” A short video of the ceremony was posted on YOSHIKI 's official YouTube account.

The auction began on January 12 at 12:01 a.m. Japan Time and ended on January 16 at 11:59 p.m. Japan Time. In his initial Instagram post YOSHIKI stated one hundred percent of the proceeds would go to the disaster victims. Upon the closing of the auction the piano sold for 40 million yen (about US$270,000). YOSHIKI also personally donated another 10 million yen (about US$68,000) to the relief efforts for a total of 50 million yen (about US$350,000). In a follow-up Instagram post, YOSHIKI said, “I'm a little sad to say goodbye to my Crystal Piano, which is like family to me. But I think some people will be saved by this.”

YOSHIKI also has a non-profit organization, YOSHIKI Foundation America, that is also accepting donations for earthquake relief. Donations through his organization will be granted to the Japanese Red Cross Society. So, while we may not have been able to bid on YOSHIKI 's crystal piano, we can donate to the Japanese Red Cross Society.