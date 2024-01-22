Studio Trigger, Singer Ado Collaborate for Lotte Chocolate's 60th Anniversary Ad

In 1964, Lotte, one of Japan's largest confection makers, jumped into the chocolate market with its Ghana chocolate bars. Today, those chocolate bars are a staple of snacks and desserts all over Japan. Now, in their 60th anniversary of chocolate production, Lotte has partnered with animation Studio Trigger for a new commercial:

Chocolat Cadabera

The spell to make chocolate delicious

Set in a late-night chocolate factory, three girls go on a grand adventure as they traverse the worlds of science, magic, and reality.

Chocolate has and will continue to add excitement to our lives.

Tonight, somewhere in a chocolate factory, someone is surely chanting a "spell to make chocolate delicious.''

The 30-second commercial "Chocolat Cadabra" launched on Monday.

While the girls are on their adventure, Ado 's new song “Chocolat Cadabra” plays in the background, giving the commercial a music video feel. The animation also has that distinct TRIGGER style: bold lines and sharp character outlines as seen in anime such as Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia . In fact, the commercial itself has hints of TIRGGER's first movie, Little Witch Academia , when it shows the magical world, and the series SSSS.DYNAZENON for the science world.

Image via www.youtube.com © LOTTE Co.,Ltd.

The Lotte homepage has additional information regarding the three characters featured in the commercial—one tries to live a realistic life though being in a fantastical world, the second lives logically in her scientific world, and the third uses magic and doesn't believe in science. The homepage also states that a longer version of the commercial will be release, but no date has been announced yet. With Valentines Day quickly approaching, the longer version may have some hints of the holiday mixed in. As it stands, the short commercial is charming to say the least, and it really showcases the talent at TRIGGER and the vocal talent of Ado .