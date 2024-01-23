Kagegurui Voice Actress Minami Tanaka Announces Marriage

Minami Tanaka , voice of Meari Saotome from Kakegurui , announced her marriage on November 22 on Twitter . In the announcement, Tanaka posted a beautiful landscape photo taken by her father with a handwritten message to her fans.

Image via www.81produce.co.jp ©81PRODUCE Co.,Ltd.All Right Reservered.

I have an announcement.

In the message, Tanaka writes:

To everyone,



I am sorry to bother you with a personal matter, but I have recently gotten married.

Once again, I would like to thank everyone who always watches over me warmly and kindly.

Although I am still inexperienced, I will continue to work hard as a voice actor with gratitude in my heart.

Thank you very much.

The photo Tanaka's father took is gorgeous and is a lovely backdrop to Tanaka's message to her fans. Fans responded warmly to her announcement, with 2,500 replies, and praised her father's photo.

Tanaka has also appeared in Zombie Land Saga as Lily Hoshikawa, Let's Make a Mug Too as Himeno Toyokawa, Fate/Grand Carnival and Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot as Nitocris, among others. She has also performed in the opening theme for Fate/Grand Carnival “Super☆Affection”, the opening songs for Let's Make a Mug Too , multiple songs in Zombie Land Saga , among many more. Her full CV can be found through her agency.