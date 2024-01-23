Sound! Euphonium Voice Actress Konomi Fujimura Announces Marriage

Konomi Fujimura , voice of Natsuki Nakagawa from Sound! Euphonium , announced her marriage on November 20 on Twitter . In the announcement, Fujimura posted a heartfelt message to her fans and those she works with.

To all the special people who always support me

In the message, Fujimura writes:

To everyone,



To all my fans and to everyone who I have worked with, I have an announcement to make.



I, Konomi Fujimura , am now married.

My partner is a non-celebrity and is a very important person who supports me in many ways.



I will never forget my gratitude to all of you and I will do my best in my work. I would be very happy if you could watch over me warmly.



Thank you very much for your continued support.

It's a nice message to her fans and those she has worked with. As of press time, Fujimura has received 456 responses, a majority of which are well-wishes from her fans. Fujimura's agency, Hifumi, also posted the message on its website. The company included a short message that says, “We would like to inform you our voice actress Konomi Fujimura has gotten married. We look forward to your continued support.”

Fujimura has also appeared in RWBY as Neopolitan, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World as Dina Sera, Liz and the Blue Bird as Natsuki Nakagawa, among others. Her full CV can be found through her agency.