Nintendo to Stream Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert on February 9

posted on by Alex Mateo
Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel to also stream Splatoon 3 concert

It's dangerous to go alone, so listen to some orchestral music as you go! Nintendo announced on Wednesday that it will stream the full pre-recorded performance for "The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert" on YouTube on February 9 at 8:00 a.m. EST. Although it is not a pre-recorded performance, it isn't clear how long the video will remain online. Whether your preferred instrument is an Ocarina of Time, the Goddess' Harp, or the Wind Waker, relive all those memorable melodies from the long-running Legend of Zelda series in orchestral fashion when the concert goes live!

Image via Nintendo's Twitter account

Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel will also stream the Splatoon 3 game's Bankalive concert of its Deep Cut group on February 10 at 8:00 p.m. JST.

Nintendo had canceled the "Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo" event, which would have featured these concerts, due to threats that have been made targeting the company's employees, as well as recent threats towards the tournament staff and spectators.

©Nintendo
This isn't the first orchestral outing for The Legend of Zelda series. Nintendo announced "The Legend of Zelda 25th Anniversary Orchestra Concert" in 2011, and the first performances occurred in Tokyo in October 2011. The “Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses” concert series began touring in North America in the fall of 2012, and the "Second Quest" concert began touring in the summer of 2013.

The latest game in the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (pictured right), launched for Nintendo Switch on May 12.

Sources: Nintendo's Twitter account and website

