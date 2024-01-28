Cover Corp. Terminates Contract of hololive 1st Generation VTuber Yozora Mel

Mel debuted in 2018 with Aki Rosenthal, Natsuiro Matsuri, Shirakami Fubuki, Akai Haato

The hololive Twitter account announced on January 16 that the agency COVER Corp. has terminated the contract of Virtual YouTuber Yozora Mel due to "leaking information that she acquired from the company to third parties," which violated its terms.

The company found it difficult to continue support of the talent, and stated the decision was made with her agreement.

Her YouTube channel and memberships to the channel will be closed by the end of February.

Mel tweeted her own statement on her personal account, apologizing deeply for her actions.

Mel debuted as part of the first generation of hololive in May 2018, along with Aki Rosenthal, Natsuiro Matsuri, Shirakami Fubuki, and Akai Haato.

The company saw the graduation of the talent Tsukumo Sana from the second English generation, the hololive English -Council- group, in July 2022.

Earlier that year, COVER Corp terminated the contract of Uruha Rushia in February due to contract violations. The company claimed that the talent distributed "false information to third parties and has been leaking information, including communications regarding business matters."