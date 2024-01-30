Crunchyroll Launches New The Anime Effect Podcast on February 16

Good news for anyone looking for anime discussions to listen to — Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it and Sony Music Entertainment are launching a new podcast titled Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect , starting on February 16. New episodes will stream worldwide in English every Friday. Here's a trailer:

Hosting the new podcast are Crunchyroll News publisher Nicholas Friedman , Crunchyroll brand manager LeAlec Murray, and partnerships manager Leah President. The show will also feature special guests. Hosts and guests will debate topics, provide recommendations, and answer fan questions.

The show will be on Apple Podcasts, Spotify , and other places where podcasts are avaialble. There will also be a video version available on Crunchyroll and YouTube . Crunchyroll Premium subscribers will have the option of watching the ad-free video on the Crunchyroll app. Catch the first episode on Friday, February 16!

Crunchyroll previously launched a bi-weekly podcast titled Crunchycast in July 2021 with hosts Tim Lyu, Cristal Marie, and Curtis Richardson.

Source: Press release