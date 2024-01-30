Evangelion's Progressive Knife Is Now a Toy With Lights & Sounds

Live out your dreams of dealing with Angels with Premium Bandai's Progressive Knife PKN-01C

In the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion merchandise, much of the space is taken up by figures and models, be they posable models of Eva units or statuettes of the different characters (predominantly the female characters). Very few of what we would consider "toys" have been made for the franchise , and the few that exist are difficult to come by. Thankfully, Premium Bandai announced that they are releasing a scale model and interactive version of the Progressive Knife seen in the Rebuild of Evangelion film series.

Image via Bandai Toys' Twitter account ©カラー

\Issue battle stations, condition 1/

First ever! Pre-orders for the “Progressive Knife PKN ₋ 01C” equipped with lights and audio starts from 4PM today!



Contains over 25 lines from Shinji Ikari and Misato Katsuragi!

A pedestal inspired by the angel's core is also included!



Click here for details ▼

https://p-bandai.jp/item/item-1000205284/



#ヱヴァンゲリヲン新劇場版

The Bandai Toys Twitter page announced on January 17 that pre-release sales for the Progressive Knife would begin at 4:00 p.m. JST that day through the Premium Bandai brand. The foldable blade comes with numerous features including an LED light on the blade, an Angel core stand, and dialogue from the movies. According to images on the Premium Bandai Page, the Knife will be large enough to fit in an adult's hands, so it can make a great prop for any Eva Unit cosplayers .

Image via p-bandai.jp ©カラー

The blade itself is roughly 340mm (about 13") in length and the base has a width of 150mm, a height of 150mm, and diameter of 75mm (about 5" x 5" x 3"). The Progressive Knife will also need three LR344 batteries for the light up and audio functions.

Premium Bandai is currently taking pre-release orders for 13,200 yen (about US$89). Although it isn't specified if Premium Bandai only takes Japan domestic orders, experience suggests this would be the case. However, the homepage states the Knife may be available outside of Japan in the future.

While not typical Evangelion merchandise, it's a nice addition to the franchise 's family of purchasable items. If you're a die-hard Evangelion fan and have a way to purchase it, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity.

Sources: Premium Bandai Store, Bandai Toys' Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.