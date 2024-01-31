Re:Zero Characters Rem/Ram Get Snow Sculpture at Sapporo Snow Fest

With less than a week until the start of the Sapporo Snow Festival 2024, the final announcements for the smaller statues are coming out. The official Twitter account for the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- series revealed on January 24 that a statue of the twins Rem and Ram that will be erected at the festival.

Image via twitter.com ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活1製作委員会 ©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活2製作委員会

❄ Sapporo Snow Festival 2024 ❄



TV anime “ Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ”

Will be at 2/4 #さっぽろ雪まつり !



A snow statues commemorating Ram and Rem's birthdays will appear ❄

A container exhibition and postcard distribution will also be held!

Please stop by when you come to the Snow Festival ⛄



According to both the tweet and the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- series' website, the statue will be erected in celebration of the twins' birthday February 2. Along with the statue of Rem and Ram, a "wrapping container" will be at the festival. The container will feature a photo spot celebrating the twins' birthday, a Lego mosaic of the third season of Re:Zero , and a set of three limited edition postcards given out by staff. The postcards will only be available on Sunday, February 4, Saturday February 10, and Sunday, February 11 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. until stock runs out.

The Rem and Ram statue will be on display at the HBC German Pavilion (the same pavilion as the Rising Freedom Gundam) at the Sapporo Snow Festival between February 4-11. The website did not list operating hours for the container. The Sapporo Snow Festival 2024 itself will also be held between February 4-11. All venues are open to the public 24-hours a day and the sculptures will be illuminated between 10:00-11:00 p.m..If you're in Sapporo and want to celebrate Rem and Ram's birthday, the Snow Festival is the place to be.