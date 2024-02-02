Interest
Ghost in the Shell X/Twitter Account Apparently Hacked for Real Before Laughing Man Incident's Date
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The ever-popular franchise Ghost in the Shell reaches a seminal date in its history on February 3. This is when the Laughing Man incident happens in the 2002 series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (popularly known as S.A.C.). The franchise's staff is marking the date with a free streaming and a Tokyo screening of The Laughing Man compilation. But someone apparently jumped the gun on the celebrations by hacking the official Ghost in the Shell X (formerly Twitter) account — for real — on January 28.
【『#攻殻機動隊』公式 X に関する重要なお知らせ】— 攻殻機動隊 SAC_2045 公式 (@gitssac2045) January 28, 2024
2024 年 1 月 28 日(日)午前中から『攻殻機動隊』公式 X アカウント(@thegitsofficial)では、不正アクセスによる「乗っ取り被害」が発覚しました。 皆さまにはご心配をおかけしており、深くお詫び申し上げます。詳細は画像をご確認ください。 pic.twitter.com/huXgUwAPSo
[Important notice regarding #攻殻機動隊 Official X]
On the morning of Sunday, January 28, 2024, it was discovered that the official Ghost in the Shell X account (@thegitsofficial) had been hacked due to unauthorized access. We sincerely apologize for any concern this may have caused. Please check the image for details.
An initial statement about the hacking was released on the official website and later uploaded to its linked social networks service (SNS) accounts. Thankfully, according to the official translation of the statement, there were “no reports of damage caused by the unauthorized access, but we will continue to investigate and strengthen the security of other official ‘Ghost in the Shell’ SNSs as well.”
On January 30, the website released a subsequent statement. The staff announced that the official X/Twitter account had been restored at 12:00 p.m. on January 30 with the help of the X company. In the official translation of the statement, the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Committee and Kodansha's Young Magazine apologized for any misinformation that was released on the platform when they did not have control: “We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our fans by [any] misleading report[s], which seemed to look like a promotional plan since the animation and manga is related to the matter and the timeline when the damage occurred.”
【『#攻殻機動隊』公式X復旧のお知らせ】— 攻殻機動隊【公式】GHOST IN THE SHELL official (@thegitsofficial) January 30, 2024
2024年1月28日（日）午前中に発生しました『攻殻機動隊』公式Xアカウント（@thegitsofficial）乗っ取り被害におきまして、無事復旧が確認できました。
この度はご迷惑ご心配をおかけしましたことお詫び申し上げます。
詳細は画像をご確認ください。… pic.twitter.com/iKxJrqtEiZ
[Notice of #攻殻機動隊 official X account restoration]
We have confirmed the official Ghost in the Shell X account (@thegitsofficial) has been successfully recovered after being hacked in the morning of Sunday, January 28, 2024.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you.
Please check the image for details.#ghostintheshell
Sources: Ghost in the Shell franchise's website (link 2), X/Twitter account, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō
follow-up of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex's Laughing Man Incident Happens Next Week