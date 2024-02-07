Oshi no Ko Shows How to Make Valentine's Chocolates for that Special Someone

Valentine's Day — it's that time of the year when love is in the air, and people in Japan want to give chocolate to their beloved, friends, and colleagues. The ultimate show of love is the gift of homemade chocolate. But sometimes, it can be difficult to decide what kind of chocolate to make for the holiday. Thankfully, one of Japan's largest confection makers, Meiji, has you covered with some Oshi no Ko -inspired chocolate recipes.

Image via twitter.com ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会 ©Meiji Co., Ltd. All Right Reserved

🌟 [ #推しの子 ] and #明治 collaborate 🌟



from today

#チョコはとびきりの愛なんだよキャンペーン (Chocolate is an extraordinary love campaign)

held 🎉



There are many measures such as prizes and X campaigns that can be obtained by purchasing eligible products ❣

The first follow and repost starts today ✨



▼ Click here for details ▼

https://t.co/goSeB9RAOZ

#推しチョコバレンタイン

Meiji Chocolate revealed on January 5 on the official Twitter account for the Oshi no Ko series six recipes based on the characters Ai Hoshino, Aquamarine Hoshino, Ruby Hoshino, Kana Arima, Mem-cho, and Akane Kurokawa. These include Ai's bunny fondant au chocolat with gummies, Aqua's chocolate bark, Ruby's Pieyon Valentine's sandwitch, Kana's fluffy white fondant au chocolat, Mem-cho's Giant Apollo chocolate, and Akane's lavender chocolate terrine. All but one, the chocolate bark, are quite involved to make and really seem to be meant for that special someone (or for yourself).

Of course, Meiji suggests using their chocolate and other dairy products such as butter, ice-cream, and yogurt for the recipes. However, finding Meiji products outside of Japan will likely be difficult. Using whatever's available is the best option. Also, the recipes use mass in grams for all the ingredients, so you may want to break out a scale to make sure you've got the right amounts for each ingredient. The other major barrier to the recipes is they are in Japanese. However, a program such as Google Translate or DeepL can produce English language translations. With a little ingenuity, fans of Oshi no Ko around the world can make any of the Valentine's Day chocolate presented by Meiji.

Along with the chocolate recipes, Meiji announced on its website that it will be gifting 20 followers of its official Twitter account who repost the Oshi no Ko and Meiji collaboration one of two original Oshi no Ko 5000 yen (about US$33.74) Quo cards. Unfortunately, the first Quo card is no longer available, entry for the second ends on February 8, and the cards are only available to those living in Japan.

Running in conjunction with the Twitter campaign, Meiji is also gifting Oshi no Ko fans original A4 size clear files with a purchase of three or more Meiji Chocolate products at participating stores. There are six in all and feature the aforementioned characters. A complete list of all products and stores for this campaign can be found on the Meiji homepage.

Image via twitter.com ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会 ©Meiji Co., Ltd. All Right Reserved

Valentine's Day may be fast approaching, but there's still time to make some homemade chocolate for that special someone. Why not try the Meiji Oshi no Ko -inspired chocolate recipes? Then again, who says you have to make those chocolates for someone else? That special someone on Valentine's Day could be yourself.