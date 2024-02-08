Dragon Ball Z Reese's Puffs Cereal is Now Part of a Balanced Super Saiyan Breakfast

Dragon Ball Z ... for breakfast?! General Mills's Reese's Puffs cereal is rocking the dragon with a limited-time collaboration with Dragon Ball Z . The DBZ cereal comes in seven different collectible boxes, each featuring a different character: Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, Cell, Frieza, and Majin Buu. There is also an eighth box featuring the wish-granting dragon Shenron that is exclusive to Sam's Club stores. Note that collecting seven boxes does not guarantee a wish from Shenron.

© Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Unfortunately, the puffs themselves are not decorated as Dragon Balls. However, at least they're spherical, so feel free to use imagination when scarfing down the bite-sized orbs.

© Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation

The special Reese's Puffs boxes are currently available in stores, but they are only scheduled to stay until May or while supplies last.

The new Dragon Ball Daima anime series is slated for release in fall 2024. Masako Nozawa is returning to voice Son Goku.

The Dragon Ball Super television anime series premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video. The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film opened in Japan in June 2022, and that August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide.

Source: Reese's Puffs' Instagram page