Voice Actress Naomi Ōzora Gives Birth

Naomi Ōzora , voice of Hana Uzaki from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , announced on January 27 on Twitter that she had given birth to her child. In her tweet, Ozora posted a heartfelt message to her fans and those she works with:

みなさまへ



先月末に、無事赤ちゃんを出産いたしました。母子共に体調も落ち着いてまいりましたので、ご報告させていただきます🌼



温かく応援してくださったみなさま、関係各所のみなさま、本当にありがとうございます…！… — 大空直美 (@osorasan703) January 27, 2024

Image via Aoni Production © 2020 AONI ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Ozora's latest announcement came just over six months after she issued a statement about her marriage and pregnancy. In the message, she wrote:

To everyone,

At the end of last month [December], I safely gave birth to a baby. I would like to inform you that both the child and I are doing well.

Thank you so much to everyone who has warmly supported us! My child, who I finally met, is really cute and gives me energy even though raising a child is difficult.

I will be returning to work little by little while consulting with my health, but I want to continue to do my best! I will continue to work hard so that everyone can have fun. Thank you for your support.

As of press time, Ozora has received 985 responses to her announcement, a majority of which congratulated the new mother.

Ozora has also appeared in Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer as Samidare Asahina, The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls as Chieri Ogata, Genshiken: Second Generation as Susanna "Sue" Hopkins, and Inari Kon Kon as Inari Fushimi, among others. Her full CV can be found through her agency, Aoni Production .