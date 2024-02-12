×
Voice Actress Naomi Ōzora Gives Birth

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Voice of Hana Uzaki from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! announces her child's birth with heartfelt message

Naomi Ōzora, voice of Hana Uzaki from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!, announced on January 27 on Twitter that she had given birth to her child. In her tweet, Ozora posted a heartfelt message to her fans and those she works with:

ohzora-naomi
Image via Aoni Production
© 2020 AONI ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Ozora's latest announcement came just over six months after she issued a statement about her marriage and pregnancy. In the message, she wrote:

To everyone,
At the end of last month [December], I safely gave birth to a baby. I would like to inform you that both the child and I are doing well.
Thank you so much to everyone who has warmly supported us! My child, who I finally met, is really cute and gives me energy even though raising a child is difficult.
I will be returning to work little by little while consulting with my health, but I want to continue to do my best! I will continue to work hard so that everyone can have fun. Thank you for your support.

As of press time, Ozora has received 985 responses to her announcement, a majority of which congratulated the new mother.

Ozora has also appeared in Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer as Samidare Asahina, The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls as Chieri Ogata, Genshiken: Second Generation as Susanna "Sue" Hopkins, and Inari Kon Kon as Inari Fushimi, among others. Her full CV can be found through her agency, Aoni Production.

Sources: Naomi Ōzora's Twitter account, Aoni Production via Otakomu

