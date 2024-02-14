Interest
Happy Valentine's Day from the Anime World! Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
As Dean Martin sang in his song That's Amore: “When the moon hits your eye/Like a big pizza pie, that's amore.” With Valentine's season in full swing, many in the anime and manga world are sending out their proverbial moons for that little hint of amore. Here are illustrations, short comics, and videos with a whole lot of love.
Ao no Hako
Chibi Maruko-chan
Coji-Coji
恋のキューピッド・コジコジ＆まる子がみんなのお手伝いをするよ！— コジコジ【公式】 (@cojicoji_tweet) February 14, 2024
HAPPY VALENTINE❤#ちびまる子ちゃん #コジコジ #バレンタイン2024 pic.twitter.com/E0gUu1aEd6
Cupid Coji-Coji & Maruko will help everyone!
HAPPY VALENTINE❤
#ちびまる子ちゃん #コジコジ #バレンタイン2024
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Doraemon
Fist of the North Star
#バレンタイン#北斗の拳 pic.twitter.com/r50hLoo4fV— ✨北斗の拳公式情報局‼️ (@hokutonokeninfo) February 14, 2024
こ…こんなに…— ✨北斗の拳公式情報局‼️ (@hokutonokeninfo) February 14, 2024
こんなに悲しいのなら
苦しいのなら…#バレンタイン #北斗の拳 pic.twitter.com/ptZ20JREMO
I…If love…
…is so painful
and tragic…
image: Then I don't need love!!
Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club
🍫日野下 花帆からの— ラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ（Link！Like！ラブライブ！） (@hasunosora_SIC) February 14, 2024
ハッピーバレンタインムービー🍫#蓮ノ空バレンタイン 🪷#バレンタイン #valentinesday#蓮ノ空 #リンクラ #lovelive pic.twitter.com/gfYC0eIEsm
🍫 Happy Valentine's Day Movie from Kaho Hinoshita 🍫
🍫乙宗 梢からの— ラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ（Link！Like！ラブライブ！） (@hasunosora_SIC) February 14, 2024
ハッピーバレンタインムービー🍫#蓮ノ空バレンタイン 🪷#バレンタイン #valentinesday#蓮ノ空 #リンクラ #lovelive pic.twitter.com/idrW4uwqK6
Happy Valentine's Day Movie from Kozue Otomune 🍫
🍫村野 さやか からの— ラブライブ！蓮ノ空女学院スクールアイドルクラブ（Link！Like！ラブライブ！） (@hasunosora_SIC) February 14, 2024
ハッピーバレンタインムービー🍫#蓮ノ空バレンタイン 🪷#バレンタイン #valentinesday#蓮ノ空 #リンクラ #lovelive pic.twitter.com/K4rhbwDnMk
🍫 Happy Valentine's Day Movie from Sayaka Murano 🍫
Odekake Kozame
Oshi no Ko
Undead Unluck
/— TVアニメ『アンデッドアンラック』公式【10月6日より好評放送中！】 (@undeadunluck_an) February 14, 2024
Happy Valetine's Day💝🍫
\
2月14日はバレンタインデー!!✨
風子達からアンデラを応援してくれている皆さまへ
感謝のメッセージを公開!!👍
皆さまもバレンタインのメッセージを送る際に
ご活用ください❣️❣️#アンデラ #アンデッドアンラック pic.twitter.com/d6HpbCWSI3
/
Happy Valentine's Day 💝🍫
\
February 14th is Valentine's Day!! ✨
Fuuko and the others have released a message of gratitude to everyone who supports Andela (Undead Unluck)!! 👍
Please use these when sending Valentine's messages ❣️❣️
#アンデラ #アンデッドアンラック
Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com)!