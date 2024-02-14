×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy Valentine's Day from the Anime World! Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Artists from the anime and manga world celebrate Valentine's Day

As Dean Martin sang in his song That's Amore: “When the moon hits your eye/Like a big pizza pie, that's amore.” With Valentine's season in full swing, many in the anime and manga world are sending out their proverbial moons for that little hint of amore. Here are illustrations, short comics, and videos with a whole lot of love.

Ao no Hako

ggram__aiaahznd
Image via Ao no Hako series' Twitter account
©三浦糀／集英社

Chibi Maruko-chan

ggqk73zbuaawqfo
Image via Chibi Maruko-chan franchise's Twitter account
©S.P/N.A

Coji-Coji

Cupid Coji-Coji & Maruko will help everyone!

HAPPY VALENTINE❤

#ちびまる子ちゃん #コジコジ #バレンタイン2024

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

ggnjcf5ayaa6osg
Image via Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series' Twitter account
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Doraemon

ggqekerbsaeeubd
I love you! Do you love me?
Image via Doraemon franchise's Twitter account
©藤子プロ・小学館　©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK

Fist of the North Star

I…If love…
…is so painful
and tragic…
image: Then I don't need love!!

Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club

🍫 Happy Valentine's Day Movie from Kaho Hinoshita 🍫

Happy Valentine's Day Movie from Kozue Otomune 🍫

🍫 Happy Valentine's Day Movie from Sayaka Murano 🍫

Odekake Kozame

ggrbvvbasaaggnd
Image via Odekake Kozame's Twitter account
©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Oshi no Ko

ggr49nqaeaamudn
Image via Oshi no Ko series' Twitter account
©Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha,

Undead Unluck

/
Happy Valentine's Day 💝🍫
\

February 14th is Valentine's Day!! ✨

Fuuko and the others have released a message of gratitude to everyone who supports Andela (Undead Unluck)!! 👍

Please use these when sending Valentine's messages ❣️❣️

#アンデラ #アンデッドアンラック

Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com)!

follow-up of Happy Valentine's Day from the Anime World!
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives