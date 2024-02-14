Happy Valentine's Day from the Anime World! Part III

The anime and manga world gives "chocolates" to fans

Valentine's Day in Japan has traditionally been a day for, generally, women to give chocolates to the boys and men in their lives. Some have romantic intent, some give out of friendship, and others give due to obligation to those important in their lives. As the years have gone on, the tradition is shifting to allow all people to give some sort of sweet gift to those important to them. For those in the anime and manga industry, those important people are the fans. So, what sort of “sweets” and Valentine messages have your favorite people in the industry sent out? Here's a sample:

What day is it today?



I hope it's a good day for both the person givingand the person receiving 🍫 💕

If you had to choose, which one of these characters would you give some yummy Valentine's Day chocolate to? pic.twitter.com/q6epCuVjP9 — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) February 14, 2024

Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza)

This year I will put my all into your heart as well...



Love... Zukkyun!

Happy Valentine's Day!!



Rilakkuma

💙Happy Valentine💙◢

Emul and Psyger-0

calling for Sunraku 💓



Will she be able to safely give the handmade chocolate to Sunraku? 🍫



See one commotion…and a second💕



The latest episode is now available for free on #ABEMA ⚡

Today is #バレンタイン🍫



When you think of Valentine's Day, you think of chocolate...

When you think of chocolate…



The SPY×FAMILY movie

Playing in a theater near you (in Japan) ✨



˗ˏˋ 🍫 Happy Valentine's Day 🍫 ˎˊ˗



For everyone,

I hope you have a wonderful day... 🤎🤎



Today was #バレンタイン [Valentine's] 🍫

Please have cute Celia 💕

🍫 Happy Valentine's Day 🍫



Princess, today's torture is…

[Chocolate]!



The princess was very happy with the sweet chocolate 🎶



Happy Valentine's Day 🍪✨



TRIGGER staff 💃

made homemade cookies 🍄



The smell of butter fills the studio ‼️

It will be delicious eaten after this 🍽✨



Cookie mold modeling: Megumi Aoyama

Cookie mold output: Masaru Sakamoto

Cookie manager: Mao Nakagawa



Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com)!