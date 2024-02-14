Interest
Happy Valentine's Day from the Anime World! Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross & Joanna Cayanan
Valentine's Day in Japan has traditionally been a day for, generally, women to give chocolates to the boys and men in their lives. Some have romantic intent, some give out of friendship, and others give due to obligation to those important in their lives. As the years have gone on, the tradition is shifting to allow all people to give some sort of sweet gift to those important to them. For those in the anime and manga industry, those important people are the fans. So, what sort of “sweets” and Valentine messages have your favorite people in the industry sent out? Here's a sample:
Classroom of the Elite
今日は何の日？— 『ようこそ実力至上主義の教室へ』公式＠2年生編11巻2/24発売!TVアニメ3期放送中! (@youkosozitsu) February 14, 2024
🍫渡す方も、貰う方も
いい日になりますように💕#you_zitsu pic.twitter.com/Mg55JRtOP3
What day is it today?
I hope it's a good day for both the person givingand the person receiving 🍫 💕
#you_zitsu
Dragon Ball
If you had to choose, which one of these characters would you give some yummy Valentine's Day chocolate to? pic.twitter.com/q6epCuVjP9— DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) February 14, 2024
Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza)
今年もあなたのハートに渾身の…— 龍が如くスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) February 13, 2024
／
らぶ…… ずっきゅん！
＼
Happy Valentine's Day!!
#龍が如く#バレンタインデー pic.twitter.com/tiMw27b3df
This year I will put my all into your heart as well...
/
Love... Zukkyun!
\
Happy Valentine's Day!!
#龍が如く
#バレンタインデー
Rilakkuma
Shangri-La Frontier
◤#シャンフロ— 『シャングリラ・フロンティア（シャンフロ）』公式｜アニメ化＆ゲーム化決定 (@ShanFro_Comic) February 14, 2024
💙Happy Valentine💙◢
━━━━━━━━━━
サンラクを呼び出す
エムルとサイガ-0💓
手作りチョコを無事にサンラクに
渡せるのか…🍫
一波乱…二波乱をその目に💕
🎮#ABEMA にて最新話まで一挙無料配信中⚡
👉https://t.co/bY7XqEvp6Z pic.twitter.com/02olgJh1GU
◤#シャンフロ
💙Happy Valentine💙◢
━━━━━━━━━━
Emul and Psyger-0
calling for Sunraku 💓
Will she be able to safely give the handmade chocolate to Sunraku? 🍫
See one commotion…and a second💕
The latest episode is now available for free on #ABEMA ⚡
👉https://t.co/bY7XqEvp6Z
SPY×FAMILY
／— 『SPY×FAMILY（スパイファミリー）』アニメ公式 (@spyfamily_anime) February 14, 2024
今日は #バレンタイン🍫
＼
バレンタインと言えばチョコ
チョコレートといえば・・・
劇場版SPY×FAMILY
絶賛公開中✨#スパイファミリー#SPY_FAMILY pic.twitter.com/rkinTDxgDd
/
Today is #バレンタイン🍫
＼
When you think of Valentine's Day, you think of chocolate...
When you think of chocolate…
The SPY×FAMILY movie
Playing in a theater near you (in Japan) ✨
#スパイファミリー#SPY_FAMILY
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
˗ˏˋ 🍫 Happy Valentine's Day 🍫 ˎˊ˗— TVアニメ『愚かな天使は悪魔と踊る』公式 (@kanaten_PR) February 14, 2024
みなさまにとって、
素敵な1日になりますように…🤎🤎
#かな天 #kanaten pic.twitter.com/6UIlsWZSOX
˗ˏˋ 🍫 Happy Valentine's Day 🍫 ˎˊ˗
For everyone,
I hope you have a wonderful day... 🤎🤎
#かな天 #kanaten
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
本日は #バレンタイン でした🍫— 『治癒魔法の間違った使い方』TVアニメ公式 (@chiyumahou_PR) February 14, 2024
かわいいセリアをどうぞ💕#治癒魔法 pic.twitter.com/AH8D5kw0LS
Today was #バレンタイン [Valentine's] 🍫
Please have cute Celia 💕
#治癒魔法
'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess
✝…━━━━━━━━…✝— 『姫様“拷問”の時間です』公式 (@himesama_goumon) February 14, 2024
🍫ハッピーバレンタイン🍫
姫様、今日の拷問は…
【チョコレート】です！
✝…━━━━━━━━…✝
あま〜いチョコレートに姫もご満悦🎶https://t.co/gTu23gtGeU#姫様拷問の時間です #ひめごう pic.twitter.com/mGUHzjXvqb
✝ … ━━━━━━━━ … ✝
🍫 Happy Valentine's Day 🍫
Princess, today's torture is…
[Chocolate]!
✝ … ━━━━━━━━ … ✝
The princess was very happy with the sweet chocolate 🎶
https://himesama-goumon.com/
#姫様拷問の時間です #ひめごう
Studio Trigger
ハッピーバレンタイン🍪✨— TRIGGER Inc. (@trigger_inc) February 14, 2024
TRIGGERスタッフ💃が
手作りクッキーを作ってくれました🍄
スタジオ中にバターのいい香りが‼️
このあと美味しく頂きます🍽✨
クッキー型モデリング：青山恵大
クッキー型出力：坂本 勝
クッキー担当：中川真緒#ダンジョン飯#DeliciousinDungeon pic.twitter.com/HfsaYsChD5
Happy Valentine's Day 🍪✨
TRIGGER staff 💃
made homemade cookies 🍄
The smell of butter fills the studio ‼️
It will be delicious eaten after this 🍽✨
Cookie mold modeling: Megumi Aoyama
Cookie mold output: Masaru Sakamoto
Cookie manager: Mao Nakagawa
#ダンジョン飯
#DeliciousinDungeon
Vampire Dormitory
Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com)!