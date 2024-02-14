Happy Valentine's Day from the Anime World!

Our favorite anime series, games, and manga artists are spreading the love!

Happy Hearts Day! The anime, manga, and gaming world are sending lots of love on this special day!

Shouoto shared again a Valentine's Day illustration of Aoi back in the early days of the series.

Image via Aya Shouoto's Twitter account © Aya Shouoto

BlazBlue

It's also Jin Kisaragi's birthday today!

Image via BlazBlue's Twitter account

They have a special illustration that you can download and use as a phone wallpaper.

Dragon Quest

Image via Dragon Quest's Twitter account © ARMOR PROJECT/BITD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Valentine's Day cards inspired by the game's characters, that you can give or share to your loved ones. The Cloud-inspired card is just one of the many choices you can have. Check all the cards here.

Image via Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's Twitter account © SQUARE ENIX CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA/ROBERTO FERRARI

Image via Kai Ikada's Twitter account © Kai Ikada

Image via Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime's Twitter account © 甲本 一/集英社・マッシュル製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Sarasa Nagase,Mitsuya Fuji/KADOKAWA/The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor PARTNERS

Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com)!