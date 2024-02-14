Interest
Happy Valentine's Day from the Anime World!
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Our favorite anime series, games, and manga artists are spreading the love!
Happy Hearts Day! The anime, manga, and gaming world are sending lots of love on this special day!
Aya Shouoto (The Demon Prince of Momochi House)
Shouoto shared again a Valentine's Day illustration of Aoi back in the early days of the series.
BlazBlue
It's also Jin Kisaragi's birthday today!
Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki
They have a special illustration that you can download and use as a phone wallpaper.
Dragon Quest
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Valentine's Day cards inspired by the game's characters, that you can give or share to your loved ones. The Cloud-inspired card is just one of the many choices you can have. Check all the cards here.
Kai Ikada (Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!)
Mashle: Magic and Muscles
Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor
Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com)!