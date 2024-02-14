×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy Valentine's Day from the Anime World!

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Our favorite anime series, games, and manga artists are spreading the love!

Happy Hearts Day! The anime, manga, and gaming world are sending lots of love on this special day!

Aya Shouoto (The Demon Prince of Momochi House)

Shouoto shared again a Valentine's Day illustration of Aoi back in the early days of the series.

momochi
Image via Aya Shouoto's Twitter account
© Aya Shouoto

BlazBlue

It's also Jin Kisaragi's birthday today!

blazblue
Image via BlazBlue's Twitter account

Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki

They have a special illustration that you can download and use as a phone wallpaper.

tomozaki
Image via Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki anime's Twitter account
© 屋久ユウキ・小学館／「弱キャラ友崎くん２」製作委員会

Dragon Quest

dragon
Image via Dragon Quest's Twitter account
© ARMOR PROJECT/BITD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Valentine's Day cards inspired by the game's characters, that you can give or share to your loved ones. The Cloud-inspired card is just one of the many choices you can have. Check all the cards here.

ffvii
Image via Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's Twitter account
© SQUARE ENIX CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA/ROBERTO FERRARI

Kai Ikada (Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!)

hokkaido
Image via Kai Ikada's Twitter account
© Kai Ikada

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

mashle
Image via Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime's Twitter account
© 甲本 一/集英社・マッシュル製作委員会

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf

merchant
Image via Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf anime's Twitter account
© 2024 支倉凍砂・KADOKAWA／ローエン商業組合

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor

damsel
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
© Sarasa Nagase,Mitsuya Fuji/KADOKAWA/The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor PARTNERS

Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com)!

discuss this in the forum (4 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives