New Poll Reveals Japan's Favorite Super Sentai Red Ranger

Who is Japan's favorite Red Ranger in the long history of Super Sentai?

Japanese children have been enamored with the Super Sentai franchise since Himitsu Sentai Gorenger in April 1975. The franchise will begin its 48th series on March 3 with Bakuage Sentai Boonboomger . With so many iterations of the franchise , it begs the questions: which is the best series and who is the best Red Ranger (the leader of each sentai group). While those questions are oft debated, a recent poll put to bed which Red is the favorite amongst 30-year-olds.

Image via Toei © Toei Video Co.,LTD. 2016 All Rights Reserved.

[Selected by people in their 30s] Popularity ranking of “Red (Red Ranger)” in the “Super Sentai Series”! 2nd place is "Gokai Red", 1st place?

The poll was conducted by the Japanese site nlab between November 12-18, and the results were announced on February 6. The Red Ranger who took the number one spot was none other than Red Turbo from the 1989 series Kosoku Sentai Turboranger with a grand total of 36 votes. Following closely behind Red Turbo is Gokai Red from 2011's 35th anniversary series for the franchise Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger at 32 votes.

Kenta Sato, the man who portrayed Red Turbo, took to Twitter saying he received a LINE from Blue Turbo (Keiya Asakura) congratulating him on the first-place win. However, Sato also noted that while he doesn't really trust these types of polls, he is happy to take first.

Fans of Sato responded to his tweet congratulating him as well. One from this writer congratulated him and said, “I still love the scene where you fight the Bouma Emperor by yourself.” Another notable response was by Twitter user @sanchan_x_12, “Congratulations. I was in pre-school at the time and watched [Turboranger's] every week. My number one will always be Red Turbo.”

There was definitely some stiff competition for the number-one spot for favorite Red Ranger amongst 30-year-olds, especially considering the late 1980s to mid-1990s had some amazing Super Sentai series and memorable Red Rangers. These include Red Hawk from Chō jin Sentai Jetman (1991) and his romantic jostling with Black Condor or Tyranno-ranger from Kyoryu Sentai Zyurenger (1992) and the conflict he has with his brother, Dragon Ranger.

Sato is predominantly known for his role as Riki Honoo (Red Turbo) in Kosoku Sentai Turboranger. He also performed the opening and ending theme songs for Turboranger, “Kosoku Sentai Turborangerr,” “Zigzag Seishun Road,” and “DANCE Tokimeku Kokoro” (final episode), the insert song “Kokoro yo Shinayaka ni Mae,” and the opening theme for Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger, “Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger.” Sato's full CV can be found through his agency.