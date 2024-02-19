Interest
Voice Actor Nobuhiko Okamoto Drafts 'Boku no Kamikakushi' Death-Game BL 1-Shot Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Nobuhiko Okamoto: a talented Japanese voice actor, 3rd Class in Shogi Certification, and now, a BL manga creator! On February 10, Okamoto's "Boku no Kamikakushi" (My Spirited Away) one-shot death game BL manga launched on Hakusensha's Manga Park website and app. Mai Tomai drew the manga and Production Beijyu was in charge of the script.
Uzuki as a young boy, is timid and a crybaby. His only hero, who once helped him when he was bullied, is his childhood friend Haruto. But things between them have changed since they started high school. In one unfortunate incident, Uzuki and Haruto are kidnapped, and are forced to participate in a death game, staged by an anonymous mastermind.
The 50-page one-shot manga is free to read on the Manga Park website.
Okamoto's "Boku no Kamikakushi" one-shot BL manga also came alive at the "Manga Nobu" portion of the "Nobuhiko Okamoto's Oyatsu Time" (Nobuhiko Okamoto's Snack Time) event on February 10, when guests Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger in Spy×Family) and Kazuki Ura (Yoichi Isagi in BLUELOCK) read the manga and portrayed the roles of Haruto and Uzuki, respectively. Oh, that must have been a treat!
After the event, Okamoto posted a pic with Eguchi and Ura, thanking them for their perfect portrayal of his manga's characters. Okamoto described Eguchi's portrayal of Haruto as "like the sun," and Ura's dark voice was "perfect for the sickly and pure Uzuki."
キャラクターに生が宿る瞬間を味わえて感無量でした！— 岡本信彦 (@ok_nobuhiko) February 10, 2024
江口くんの太陽のようなハルト！
ショタボイス含めて貴重でひとり悦んでました（そしてこのポーズは一体…？）
浦くんの影のある声も貴重で、病み純粋のウヅキにぴったりでした！
二人ともありがとう🙏✨#ボクの神隠し
#のぶおやつ pic.twitter.com/N0rwMpehdS
Okamoto's manga has so far received positive feedback from readers, and who knows, we might get more than a one-shot in the future, if everything goes well.
Sources: Manga Park website, Anime! Anime! (仲瀬 コウタロウ)