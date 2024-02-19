Voice Actor Nobuhiko Okamoto Drafts 'Boku no Kamikakushi' Death-Game BL 1-Shot Manga

Nobuhiko Okamoto : a talented Japanese voice actor , 3rd Class in Shogi Certification, and now, a BL manga creator! On February 10, Okamoto's "Boku no Kamikakushi" (My Spirited Away) one-shot death game BL manga launched on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website and app. Mai Tomai drew the manga and Production Beijyu was in charge of the script.

Image via Manga Park website © Nobuhiko Okamoto, Mai Tomai, Production Beijyu, Hakusensha

Uzuki as a young boy, is timid and a crybaby. His only hero, who once helped him when he was bullied, is his childhood friend Haruto. But things between them have changed since they started high school. In one unfortunate incident, Uzuki and Haruto are kidnapped, and are forced to participate in a death game, staged by an anonymous mastermind.

The 50-page one-shot manga is free to read on the Manga Park website.

Okamoto's "Boku no Kamikakushi" one-shot BL manga also came alive at the "Manga Nobu" portion of the " Nobuhiko Okamoto 's Oyatsu Time" ( Nobuhiko Okamoto 's Snack Time) event on February 10, when guests Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger in Spy×Family ) and Kazuki Ura (Yoichi Isagi in BLUELOCK ) read the manga and portrayed the roles of Haruto and Uzuki, respectively. Oh, that must have been a treat!

After the event, Okamoto posted a pic with Eguchi and Ura, thanking them for their perfect portrayal of his manga's characters. Okamoto described Eguchi's portrayal of Haruto as "like the sun," and Ura's dark voice was "perfect for the sickly and pure Uzuki."

Okamoto's manga has so far received positive feedback from readers, and who knows, we might get more than a one-shot in the future, if everything goes well.