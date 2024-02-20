Yoasobi, Hatsune Miku, Atarashii Gakkō! to Perform at Coachella

Hatsune Miku finally gets to perform at Coachella after the 2020 festival was canceled

Image via YOASOBI's Twitter account © YOASOBI

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its full lineup of performers on January 17, and three Japanese artists will perform this year in one of the world's most anticipated music festivals. Pop duois slated to perform on April 12 and 19, renowned vocaloid icon Hatsune Miku will perform on April 13 and 20, and girl music group! will perform on April 14 and 21.

Additionally, South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM , who performed the theme song for the live-action Sexy Tanaka-san series, will perform on April 13 and 20.

Coachella's website started presale of tickets on January 19.

Hatsune Miku and singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu were slated to perform at the 2020 Coachella in April that year. The Festival was delayed to October 2020 due to COVID-19, but then it was canceled for the first time in 20 years, because of the ban on public gatherings, as well as lockdowns and travel restrictions that year, still due to COVID-19. Coachella was canceled again in 2021, and was only able to return in 2022.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Coachella Valley in California. The festival showcases popular and established musical artists along with emerging artists across a broad variety of music genres.

YOASOBI dominated the Billboard Japan 2023 charts with their song "Idol," the opening theme song of the Oshi no Ko anime. The duo also performed theme songs for the second season of BEASTARS , Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury .

Crypton Future Media developed Hatsune Miku from Vocaloid technology. The name refers to both the software voicebank and its anthropomorphic mascot, who is marketed as a virtual idol.

Atarashii Gakkō ! performed the ending theme song for the 2018 SNS Police anime, and the members also did minor voice acting roles in some of the series' episodes.

Source: Coachella's X/Twitter account