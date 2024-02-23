Red Bull Gives Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Wings in Commercial

When Sephiroth gives you despair, Red Bull gives you Wing

There is less than one week until Final Fantasy VII Rebirth , the second game in Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Remake project, arrives worldwide. It looks like fans aren't the only ones excited, as energy drink brand Red Bull has launched a short video ad on its official Twitter account on Friday.

6 more days until we can play @finalfantasyvii Rebirth 🔥. Are you ready? #FF7R(@redbullgaming)February 23

In the video, cartoonish versions of the iconic hero Cloud and the legendary One-Winged Angel Sephiroth face off and show off their weapons and spells. Suddenly, Sephiroth reveals his iconic single black wing. As a counter, Cloud unleashes... a Red Bull?! Cloud manifests two wings before a voiceover delivers the company's catchphrase, "Red Bull gives you wings."

Image via Red Bull''s Twitter account

The Red Bull commercial is not the only collaboration Final Fantasy VII has had. Both Final Fantasy VII Remake and its sequel has collaborated with the Butterfingers candy, with the former offering in-game items and the latter giving customers a chance to win a gaming bundle. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth also has a collaboration with Insomnia Cookies with limited edition boxes featuring the game's artwork.

The Final Fantasy VII series is so big that the Japan Anniversary Society, an organization that documents days of cultural importance, has officially acknowledged January 31 as "Final Fantasy VII Day." The date commemorates the PlayStation game's original Japanese release on January 31, 1997.

Image via Square Enix Store © Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

PlayStation

launches worldwide on February 29, 2024 on two discs for5.

Square Enix describes the game:

After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

Square Enix is also offering a "twin pack" bundle including both Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth .

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game's new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on PlayStation 5, in December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and in June 2022 on PC via Steam .