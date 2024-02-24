Afternoon Magazine Editors, Skip and Loafer Creator Donate 10 Million Yen After January 1 Quake

The author of, with theeditorial team and theanime team send their support to the relief efforts of the New Year's quake in their own unique ways.

On New Year's Day the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture was devastated by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake. While it's been nearly two months since the quake, people all over Japan are still sending their support in various ways for the relief efforts. One such person aiding the relief is the author of Skip and Loafer , Misaki Takamatsu . But it's not just Takamatsu who's helping, as people involved with the Skip and Loafer franchise are all pitching in.

Less than a week later, the Monthly Afternoon editorial team and Skip and Loafer Production Committee publicized their plans for quake relief on Twitter . In Monthly Afternoon 's Tweet, the magazine announced the department, with Takamatsu, would donate 10 million yen (about US$66,700) to the Ishikawa Prefecture Relief Fund Account. In their full statement the editorial team wrote (roughly translated):

Regarding support for the "Reiwa 6 Noto Peninsula Earthquake"



To all those affected by the recent Noto Peninsula earthquake and their families, we would like to express our deepest sympathies.

We pray for everyone's safety and the earliest possible recovery of the disaster-stricken areas.

After discussions with Misaki Takamatsu , the Afternoon Editorial Department decided to donate 10 million yen to the Ishikawa Prefecture Relief Fund.

Along with this, a Noto Peninsula Earthquake Support Edition including 4 illustration postcards of scenery from Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, which was the model for Mitsumi's hometown, of Skip and Loafer volume 10 will be released on March 22.

If this profit* of this edition exceeds 10 million yen, we will donate that amount at a later date.

*Profit is defined as "sales of eligible products (paper and electronic total) from March 22, 2024, to May 31, 2024 excluding incurred costs."

In turn, the Skip and Loafer Production Committee announced on February 1 on Twitter and on the anime's homepage there would be a charity stream of all 12 episodes of the series on YouTube on February 3. While the exact amount donated has not been announced, all proceeds from the stream will be donated to Ishikawa Prefecture. In a statement on the same day, the Production Committee said (roughly translated):

To the Victims of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake



We would like to express our deepest condolences to the victims of and our prayers for the souls of those who lost their lives to the Noto Peninsula Earthquake of 2024, which occurred on January 1, 2024.

Everyone involved with the anime is deeply saddened to learn Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, which is the model for the hometown of Mitsumi, the main character of this series, also suffered tremendous damage.

We hope everyone will be able to return to a peaceful life as soon as possible.

We also pray for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas and for everyone's health.



Skip and Loafer Production Committee

All proceeds from this stream will be donated to Ishikawa Prefecture.

Takamatsu retweeted the posts by the Afternoon editorial team and the Skip and Loafer Production Committee. However, in her retweet of Afternoon 's announcement Takamatsu added she would be putting her all into drawing the illustration postcards.

After consulting with Kodansha

・we have decided to donate 10 million yen

・The profits from the Noto Peninsula Earthquake Support Edition with postcards of the latest 10th volume of Skip and Loafers (released on 3/22) will be donated!

Details will be announced later, but I will put a lot of effort into the illustrations for the postcards 🙇🏻‍♂️

This is a kind gesture by Takamatsu, the Afternoon editorial team, and the Skip and Loafer Production Committee. While the charity stream is over and those outside of Japan will likely not be able to purchase the Skip and Loafer volume 10 Noto Peninsula Earthquake Support Edition, fans of Skip and Loafer can still donate to the earthquake relief efforts through the Ishikawa Prefecture Relief Fund.