Makoto Shinkai Comments on Anime Producer Kouichirou Itou's Arrest

Wakayama Prefectural Police arrested anime producer Kouichirou Itou for allegedly soliciting a minor for nude photos on February 21. While the story is developing, Itou's contemporary and oft collaborator, Makoto Shinkai ( your name. , Suzume ), released a statement regarding his arrest on Twitter .

I was shocked to see the news about the arrest of a person involved in the production of my movies. First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the victims. Also, I am truly sorry for causing anxiety to everyone who loves and supports my work.

I personally believe the value of the work will not be harmed by the recent incident, but I think it is natural for it to be viewed with disbelief. That is very frustrating and sad.

Image via Makoto Shinkai's Twitter account ©新海誠

Shinkai's statement came two days after the Itou's arrest. While Shinkai does not mention Itou by name in his tweet, he is likely talking about Itou, who is the only staff member on his movies who has recently been arrested.

In the same tweet, Shinkai also gave his condolences to any victims Itou was charged of soliciting child pornography from, a gesture acknowledges the victims of child pornography. Shinkai also touched on how he hopes this arrest will not tarnish the reputation of the movies Itou produced with the director. While this is a question of preference of the viewer, he acknowledges and accepts how some may not see his movies in the same way going forward.

According to the authorities, Itou asked the girl for the pictures in September 2021, with full knowledge that the girl was a minor at the time. Police said that Itou's alleged crime was discovered as part of a different prostitution investigation. The police are investigating if there are other victims that were involved with Itou.

TBS News reported on February 22 that according to police, Itou allegedly paid the minor 12,500 yen (about US$83) in electronic money for the photo or photos. TBS also stated police found other videos and images on Itou's computer and are investigating them.

Itou has been a producer on many of director Makoto Shinkai 's works, including his second film The Place Promised in Our Early Days , Children Who Chase Lost Voices , The Garden of Words , his breakout hit your name. , and his following two films Weathering With You and Suzume .