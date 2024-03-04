Interest
Happy Hinamatsuri From the Anime World! Part I
It was a warm and sunny day on March 3 in Tokyo — a perfect day to enjoy the Tokyo Marathon. But for those who celebrate in a more traditional way, it was also Hinamatsuri (a.k.a. Dolls' Day or Girls' Day). So, what do people do on this holiday? They put dolls of the Emperor, Empress, attendants, and musicians on display and eat some sweets. But, for those in the anime and manga world, it's a day to dress their characters as the Emperor and Empress. And there are a whole lot of Emperors and Empresses today:
Gudetama
Kouji Seo (author of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses)
Lycoris Recoil
【#舞台リコリコ ひな祭りコメント到着🎎】— 舞台「リコリス・リコイル」Life won't wait. (@lycoreco_stage) March 3, 2024
🍑錦木千束：#河内美里
アニプレックスオンライン先行は3月上旬よりスタート予定となりますので、受付開始まで今しばらくお待ちくださいませ🐿️
🔗https://t.co/Tc2Q444WOX #リコリス・リコイル#リコリコ pic.twitter.com/Wa6YRzPVDW
[ #舞台リコリコ [Lycoris Recoil Stage] Hinamatsuri comment arrived 🎎 ]
🍑 Chizoku Nishikigi: #河内美里 [Misato Kawauchi]
Aniplex Online pre-orders are scheduled to start in early March, so please wait for a while until registration starts 🐿️
🔗https://lycoris-recoil.com/stage/
#リコリス・リコイル [Lycoris Recoil]
#リコリコ [LycoReco]
Odekake Kozame
Shikaru Neko
Sonic the Hedgehog
Tales series
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
The IDOLM@STER Million Live!
Touhoku Zunko
Did we miss any Hinamatsuri greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!