Interest
Happy Hinamatsuri From the Anime World! Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's time to break out the Emperor and Empress dolls for Girls' Day in Japan!

It was a warm and sunny day on March 3 in Tokyo — a perfect day to enjoy the Tokyo Marathon. But for those who celebrate in a more traditional way, it was also Hinamatsuri (a.k.a. Dolls' Day or Girls' Day). So, what do people do on this holiday? They put dolls of the Emperor, Empress, attendants, and musicians on display and eat some sweets. But, for those in the anime and manga world, it's a day to dress their characters as the Emperor and Empress. And there are a whole lot of Emperors and Empresses today:

Gudetama

ghsm9zxa8aabj04
Image via twitter.com
©2024 SANRIO S/D・G

Kouji Seo (author of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses)

ghs2wsub0aaf5ju
Image via twitter.com
©瀬尾公治・講談社

Lycoris Recoil

[ #舞台リコリコ [Lycoris Recoil Stage] Hinamatsuri comment arrived 🎎 ]

🍑 Chizoku Nishikigi: #河内美里 [Misato Kawauchi]

Aniplex Online pre-orders are scheduled to start in early March, so please wait for a while until registration starts 🐿️
🔗https://lycoris-recoil.com/stage/

#リコリス・リコイル [Lycoris Recoil]
#リコリコ [LycoReco]

Odekake Kozame

Shikaru Neko

ghphtwpaeaa6k9q
Image via twitter.com
© 2019-2024 mojacookie.

Sonic the Hedgehog

ghzmulfbkaawjsy
Image via twitter.com
©SEGA

ghzmuxvacaeolul
Image via twitter.com
©SEGA

Tales series

ghtd1staiaab_o3
Image via twitter.com
©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ©いのまたむつみ ©藤島康介

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

ghtwjasacae-dq6
Image via twitter.com
©佐伯さん・SBクリエイティブ／アニメ「お隣の天使様」製作委員会

The IDOLM@STER Million Live!

ghjmlmkbeaajmrx
Image via twitter.com
©窪岡俊之 ©THE IDOLM@STERTM& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Touhoku Zunko

ghtwz0jayaazi5i
Image via twitter.com
©sss

Did we miss any Hinamatsuri greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Hinamatsuri From the Anime World! Part II (2024-03-04 21:30)
