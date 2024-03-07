Overwatch 2 Game's Animated 'Tank' Trailer Reveals Cowboy Bebop Collaboration for March 12

Legendary skins include Spike Spiegel Cassidy, Faye Valentine Ashe, Jet Black Mauga, Ed Sombra, Ein Wreckingball

The 1998 Cowboy Bebop anime was a mainstay of Adult Swim when it first aired on the block in 2001. A combination of sci-fi action, memorable characters, a well-received English dub , and classic music by Yoko Kanno helped to elevate it above its peers. The series will reach fans in a new way as Blizzard Entertainment has announced on Thursday that its Overwatch 2 first-person shooter game will get a special collaboration with Cowboy Bebop on March 12. An announcement trailer presented the news with an animated take on the original anime's opening, featuring the characters dressed up as characters from Cowboy Bebop , set to the anime's legendary theme song "Tank" by Yoko Kanno and the SEATBELTS :

Cowboy Bebop -inspired skins, emotes, intros, and other goodies will be available during the event. Unlockable Legendary skins include Spike Spiegel Cassidy, Faye Valentine Ashe, Jet Black Mauga, Ed Sombra, and Ein Wreckingball. Ein Wreckinball will be unlocked for free for all players. The game will reveal the skins on March 11 before the event goes live. Music from Cowboy Bebop , which is arguably part of what made the original series a classic, will also be featured in the game.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll and Blizzard Entertainment

The One-Punch Man series received a similar collaboration in Overwatch 2 in March 2023.

Overwatch 2 debuted as an early access game in October 2022, and got a full release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC last August.

Sugimitsu launched a manga one-shot based on the game on Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Online website on December 22.

The original Cowboy Bebop anime series follows the motley crew of the spaceship Bebop as it travels throughout the solar system in search of the next job. The anime inspired Cowboy Bebop: The Movie in 2001. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray and DVD in North America in 2014, and screened the film in the United States in 2018, the 20th anniversary of the original series. Netflix began streaming the original anime worldwide outside Japan starting in October 2021. The series' staff celebrated the 1998 anime's 25th anniversary last year.

Netflix debuted the first season of the live-action Cowboy Bebop series in November 2021, but canceled it soon after in December 2021. However, it was nominated for Outstanding Main Title Design at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022 for its title sequence, which was also a version of "Tank" with the live-action cast.

See you space cowboy...

Source: Press release