Sony Music Entertainment's VTuber PRISM Project Announces Closure

18 talents to become independent after agency's March 31 closure

Sony Music Entertainment 's English-speaking Virtual YouTuber PRISM Project announced on Saturday it will cease operations on March 31. The 18 talents signed to the company will become independent performers on April 1 and retain the rights to their names and personas.

Events and streams scheduled for March will still take place, and merchandise orders placed before March 31 will be fulfilled even after the project's closure. Talents will reveal their individual plans in early March.

Prism Project producer Shogun stated the decision to cease operations was made after a discussion between management and talents regarding the "considerable staff resources" that would be required to sustain and grow the brand.

The PRISM Project first launched in January 2021. All agents are signed to Sony Music talent management contracts. The talents are primarily active on YouTube and stream a variety of content including, but not limited to, singing, karaoke, gaming, and art. The existing talent roster includes Iku Hoshifuri, Aoi Tokimori, Meno Ibuki, Rita Kamishiro, Luto Araka, Shiki Miyoshino, Nia Suzune, Yura Rikudou, Pina Pengin, Naki Kamizuki, Sara Nagare, Non Anon, Ami Amami, Kou Tsubame, Jun Akane, Mako Sameshima, Nana Asteria, and Emma Oumiya.

The agency debuted its first male-presenting talents last year in June.

The project's Japanese-speaking equivalent, VEE Project, debuted its first wave of talent in May 2022. The agency debuted a new wave in November.