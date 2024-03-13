Buy an 18K Gold Godzilla Figure for 3.3 Million Yen

Japanese jewelry brand U-Treasure creates limited run 18-karat gold Godzilla figure

Some of the most iconic movie characters are giant monsters: King Kong from the King Kong movies, Gort from The Day the World Stood Still , and probably the most recognized the world over, Godzilla from the Godzilla franchise . Since its initial release in 1954, Godzilla has gone on to appear in multiple movies, video games, and merchandise. Now in its 70th year, the Godzilla franchise is celebrating with one of the most expensive commercially available merchandise items for the franchise : an 18-karat gold figure by jewelry brand U-Treasure.

Image via u-treasure.jp TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla



Godzilla -1.0 figure

To commemorate the release of “ Godzilla -1.0 ( Godzilla Minus One )” we have prepared a luxurious figure made of 18k yellow gold and silver.



The official Twitter account for U-Treasure announced the figure on March 7. There are 18-karat gold and Sterling Silver 49.5mm Godzilla figures. According to U-Treasure's website, only seven of the gold figures and 70 silver figures have been made. The site also states the figures were made using 3D data and master jewelers made minute adjustments to create the figures.

Both figures stand at 49.5mm with a width of 29.5mm and depth of 81.7mm (measuring from foot to tail). However, the gold Godzilla weighs 159g as opposed to the silver's 103g. The figures will also come with a 137mm by 127mm by 127mm display case and name plate (silver for the gold Godzilla and gold for the silver Godzilla).

Of course, with the quality and quantity of gold and silver used to make the figures, they each come out to a hefty price: 4,180,000 yen for the gold and 550,000 yen for the silver (about US$28,368.60 and US$3,732.71 respectively). So, these are Godzilla figures only the truly dedicated can buy. But according to U-Treasure's homepage, fans of Godzilla living in EU member states, the U.K., Liechtenstein, Iceland, and Norway will not be able to receive the figures as the company does not ship there. However, that doesn't mean they cannot order either figure as the online store will take orders from outside of Japan.

For a 70th anniversary product, the gold and silver Godzilla figures are quite impressive. Granted the price is a bit out of reach for the average Godzilla fan. If you're so inclined, both the gold and silver figures are still in stock as of press time.