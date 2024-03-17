Interest
Guinness World Records Certifies Animate Ikebukuro as Largest Anime Store
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Guinness World Record is quite possibly the preeminent organization to catalogue achievements big and small. These include what some would consider serious records such as sports records at the Olympics to the sillier records like tallest house of cards. And people around the world are looking for new and interesting ways to break or create new Guinness World Records. One such business is Japan's own Animate Ltd. with their challenge to the largest anime shop/store with their Ikebukuro location.
「アニメイト池袋本店」ギネス世界記録™挑戦 結果発表イベント 配信決定！ゲスト蒼井翔太さん、MC松澤ネキさんをお呼びして、ギネス世界記録の結果発表を行います。3/17 15:00～アニメイトタイムズ公式YouTubeチャンネルにてhttps://t.co/4EyAjq2Qwi pic.twitter.com/37ZBaTJ78h— アニメイト池袋本店 (@animatehonten) February 28, 2024
The challenge announcement for “Animate Ikebukuro Main Store” Guinness World Records ™ will be delivered! We will invite guests Shōta Aoi and MC Neki Matsuzawa to announce the Guinness World Records results. Come watch on 3/17 from 15:00~ [Japan time] on the Animate Times official YouTube channel.
Announced on February 28 on the Animate Ikebukuro Twitter, the store had applied to the Guinness World Record as the largest anime shop/store and an adjudicator delivered the World Records decision on March 17. In conjunction with the adjudicator's delivery, Animate Ikebukuro held a ceremonial event at the Animate Ikebukuro Animate Theater on the same day at 3:00 p.m. The ceremony featured voice actor Shōta Aoi, announcer Neki Matsuzawa, the Animate Ltd. CEO Jun Fujiki, Animate Ikebukuro Manager Tomoyuki Noichi, and a Guinness World Record adjudicator.
This ceremony also lands just in time for Animate Ikubukuro's one-year anniversary of its renewal opening. This makes the Guinness World Record the crowning achievement not just of the brand, but for the anniversary year. Thankfully, the ceremony was streamed on the official Animate Times YouTube channel:
Source: Email correspondence, Animate, Animate Ikebukuro Twitter, and Animate Times YouTube