Singer Sayuri Marries Misekai Musician Amaarashi

Sayuri — composer, lyricist, and singer of My Hero Academia 's sixth ending theme song “Kokai no Uta” — announced her marriage with Amaarashi, the up-and-coming male vocalist of Misekai, on March 18 on X (formerly Twitter ). In the announcement, Sayuri posted a photo of herself with Amaarashi along with a handwritten message to her fans.

To all the precious people for whom I'm thankful

I apologize for the inconvenience due to a personal matter, but I would like to announce I married Amaarashi from Misekai on March 18, 2024.

In the message, Sayuri writes (roughly translated):

It was the first time I felt safe making eye contact with someone.

That warmth is irreplaceable to me, and I feel like I have been exposed to one of the beautiful possibilities hidden in this world.

This realization led me to the choice of marriage, and I proposed to him.

He is a cheerful and polite spouse who is sincere about music.

I will live each day with care and courage so that I can continue to grow as an artist and as a person.

Thank you for your continued support.

Amaarashi also announced his marriage with Sayuri on X/ Twitter . In his tweet he also shared the photo of the couple and a message to his fans.

【Announcement】

To everyone who always supports me

In his message Amaarashi writes (roughly translated):

This a personal matter, but today I, Amaarashi from Misekai, married Sayuri , the sanketsu-girl.

I don't think anyone could shake their head in front of her as she conveyed her feelings in the form of a proposal like an MC at the end of her last one-man show.

I would like to accept her, a sincere and lovingly person, not just as her husband but as someone who loves her music and to support her by her side.

Both of us will continue pushing forward with our creative endeavors and would like to thank you for your continued support.

Fans responded in droves to the announcements with over 1,600 comments combined. The vast majority were kind ovations from their respective fans.

Sayuri has also performed the opening theme for Golden Kamuy (Reimei), ending theme for Edens Zero (Sekai no Himitsu), ending theme for Lycoris Recoil (Hana no To), among others. Along with being the male vocalist in Misekai, Amaarashi is also a composer and lyricist. A full CV and biography of Sayuri is available on her official homepage. Information about Misekai can be found on their official website.