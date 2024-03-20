Toyota Engineers Make Life-Size Legendary Pokémon Miraidon

Since 1996 the Pokémon games have fueled the imaginations of many people. With the creative creature designs, RPG elements, and a general fun aesthetic, the games are incredibly enjoyable. Of all the games' mechanics, two modes of transportation, "Fly" — which allows players to quickly travel to different towns — and "Surf" — which allows players to advance through watery areas — have likely sparked the wishes of fans throughout the world. In the games, players ride the Pokémon when using those two modes of transportation, and who wouldn't want to ride a Pokémon ? Now that dream can come true thanks to Toyota and the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya with a near life-size rideable Miraidon from Generation 9's Pokémon Violet .

Image via www.hibiya.tokyo-midtown.com ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

“ Toyota Miraidon Project” has started! Toyota Engineering Society know for “An adult's seriousness becomes a child's dream” and Pokémon jointly made the “ Toyota Miraidon.”

The “ Toyota Miraidon” will be at the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya from March 15 (Friday) to March 17 (Sunday)!

Click here for details!

https://hibiya.tokyo-midtown.com/jp/event/6551/

The near life-sized Miraidon was announced on the official Twitter accounts for both Pokémon and Toyota on March 14. The tweets feature a two-minute-long video showing the production, building process, and the unveiling of the Miraidon. The video is also available on the Pokémon and Toyota official YouTube channel. While there are no official measurements on the Toyota Engineering Society homepage, according to the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya homepage, the Miraidon weighs 65kg (about 143lbs) and is large enough for people to ride.

[ Toyota Miraidon Project]

“An adult's seriousness becomes a child's dream”

Toyota Engineering Society and Pokémon (@Pokemon_cojp ) move towards that dream



Please take a look at the project



#トヨタミライドンプロジェクト始動

The Miraidon was at the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya between March 15-17 between 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. During those three days, people could ride the Pokémon with a ticket. Tickets were handed out to fans, so, the cost was free–although you would have had to be at Tokyo Midtown Hibiya while they were being handed out.

While the Miradon exhibited was on a frame, a video by U-Note shows a motorcycle version of the Pokémon can be operated. Although it is a display model for the time being, there is a possibility the motorcycle Miraidon sees production — even if that is a... Farfetch'd idea.

While the Miraidon is no longer on display at the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, it may appear at other venues. And who knows, maybe in a few years, we'll see a full production model exhibited at the Tokyo Motor Show or Tokyo Motorcycle Show. Even if the legendary Pokémon isn't at other venues or a production model is made, Pokémon fans can still ride Miraidon in Pokémon Violet .