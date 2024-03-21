Gundam Seed x Dune: Part Two Collaborate With New Visual

Two titans of science-fiction collide for a new movie poster

There is no doubt one of the cornerstones of the science-fiction genre is Frank Herbert's opus Dune. Often thought as unadaptable for the silver screen, the novel has still been adapted for cinema twice. And this cornerstone work has recently partnered with another seminal science-fiction franchise , Gundam , to produce an amazing new poster for their 2024 movie entries, Dune: Part Two and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM .

/

#デューン2xSEEDFREEDOM [Dune 2 x SEEDFREEDOM]

Collaboration visual released

\



Witness the fate of the characters who throw themselves into an endless battle in theaters



5 people will win

Both posters (B2 size) in the image



➊ Follow @dunemovie_jp and @SEED_HDRP➋ RP this post



*Application deadline: Thursday 2024/3/28 23:59

The collaboration debuted on both the Gundam Seed and Japanese Dune Twitter accounts on March 14. Both accounts feature the collaboration Gundam Seed poster and the Japanese poster for Dune: Part Two from which the Gundam poster draws inspiration. The Dune poster features main characters Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his love interest Chani (Zendaya) possibly walking towards battle, or more likely their fate, with a sun as the backdrop. The Gundam Seed poster replaces the duo with Gundam Seed protagonist Kira Yamato, his love interest Lacus Clyne, and two robot bird pets. However, the Gundam Seed homepage notes fans should key in on the logo design of “Seed” as it uses the font type used for the promotional material for Dune: Part Two.

Fans can enter a drawing for both posters. The posters are significantly smaller than a standard movie poster at B2-size (about 19.7 by 27.8 inches), but are nice gallery pieces nonetheless. The drawing runs from March 14 to March 28 at 11:59 p.m. Japan Time (10:59 a.m. EDT). Fans can apply by following both Dune (Japan) and Gundam Seed 's official X (formerly Twitter ) accounts and re-tweeting the posts. Unfortunately, you must reside in Japan and your X/ Twitter account must be public to win the posters. (The Japanese Dune account is running the promotion, not the English account.)