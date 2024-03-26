Interest
Frieren's Cast Lists the Top 3 Moments for Their Characters
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
At Anime Japan 2024's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End stage show, Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Himmel), Kana Ichinose (Fern), and Chiaki Kobayashi (Stark) told an audience of hundreds their favorite scenes for the characters they portray.
Atsumi Tanezaki's Top 3 Frieren Scenes:
#1: Episode 23 – Frieren gets chomped on by a mimic—and Fern learns about not only how to get out of them but how Frieren gets out of them when she's alone.
#2: Episode 10 – Frieren defeats Aura with a single sentence.
#3 (Tie): Episode 10 – The final conversation between old Flamme and Frieren.
Episode 17 – Stark and Frieren's heartfelt conversation about growing up (and the sick-in-bed Fern).
Kana Ichinose's Top 3 Fern Scenes:
#1: Episode 15 – The dance between Fern and Stark.
#2: Episode 26 – The climax of the battle between Fern and the Frieren clone.
#3: Episode 3 – Frieren gives Fern a hair clip for her birthday.
Chiaki Kobayashi's Top 3 Stark Scenes:
#1: Episode 12 – Frieren makes Stark a birthday hamburger and he learns the secret meaning behind it.
#2: Episode 11 – Stark wakes up naked next to an equally naked (and incredibly muscular) elf man.
#3: Episode 15 – The dance between Fern and Stark.
Nobuhiko Okamoto's Top 3 Himmel Scenes:
#1: Episode 14 – Himmel goes down on one knee and gives Frieren a wedding ring as a gift—and she remains blissfully unaware of the meaning behind his actions.
#2: Episode 28 – Himmel explains his philosophy on goodbyes—and his deepest hope that he will meet those he parts from once again.
#3: Episode 1 – Elderly Himmel meets Frieren once again and the reunited party travels to see the shooting stars.
The four also did a small poll where they each voted for their top five favorite characters. Here are the combined results (with lots of ties):
#1: Frieren
#2: Fern
#3: Himmel/Denken
#4: Stark/Heiter/Wirbel
#5: Eizen/Ubel/Land/Laufen
