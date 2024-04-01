Interest
Happy April Fool's Day from the Anime World Part I
It's April Fool's, which means everyone wants to make a fool of everyone else. And so does the anime and manga industry. So, what sort of tricks do they have up their sleeves this year?
Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction
#映画デデデデ— 『デッドデッドデーモンズデデデデデストラクション』アニメ公式 (@dedededeanime) April 1, 2024
スピンオフ映画公開決定⚡️
『テットテットテーモンズ
テテテテテストラクション』
3000年4月1日公開🎬
🍄主演＆主題歌担当 #イソベやん
🎧「磯磯磯磯磯辺焼き」
詳細👉https://t.co/h7oPEiqfbE#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/9NjQBDZqFp
#映画デデデデ [Dededede Movie]
Spin-off movie release decided ⚡️
"Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction"
Will release on April 1, 3000 🎬
🍄 Leading role and theme song is #イソベやん [Isobeyan]
🎧 “Isoisoisoisoisoisobeyaki”
Details 👉https://gaga.ne.jp/dededede/news/#april1st
#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
おはようございます。— 『葬送のフリーレン』アニメ公式 (@Anime_Frieren) March 31, 2024
フリーレン様は朝が強いです。#フリーレン #frieren #4月1日 pic.twitter.com/cZMMnJxWUI
Good morning.
Frieren is a morning person.
#フリーレン [Frieren] #frieren
#4月1日 [April 1]
Haikyu!! High Life
【🏐エイプリルフール！🏐】— ハイキュー!!FLY HIGH【公式】 (@haikyu_haifura) April 1, 2024
4月1日、エイプリルフール限定！#ハイフラ 記念イラストをプレゼント！
ゲームにログインしてチェックしよう🐦⬛
本日限定なので、どうぞお見逃しなく！#ハイフラ#ハイキュー#hq_anime pic.twitter.com/mD9AbY7g1t
【 🏐 April Fools! 🏐 】
April 1st, April Fool's Day only!
#ハイフラ [High Life] Get a commemorative illustration!
Log in to the game and check it out 🐦⬛
It's only available today, so don't miss out!
#ハイフラ [High Life]
#ハイキュー [Haikyu!!]
#hq_anime
Kazumata Oguri (Author of Hanasaka Tenshi Ten-Ten-kun)
今後、作風これでいきます😁 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/gzXWe9O0DS— 小栗かずまた (@kazumata_oguri) April 1, 2024
From now on, I will stick to this style 😁 #エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These
ㅤㅤㅤ┈┈┈┈┈🌸— 銀河英雄伝説DieNeueThese (@gineidenanime) April 1, 2024
ㅤㅤㅤ2024年4月1日放送開始
ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ┈┈┈┈┈🌸
公式スピンオフ「銀河学園伝説 SCHULPARODIE」
《桜の花びらが舞う、青春の日々——。》#ノイエ銀英伝 #ノイエ銀園伝 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/72Kq3q6wml
ㅤㅤㅤ ┈┈┈┈┈🌸
ㅤㅤㅤBroadcast starts on April 1, 2024ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ ┈┈┈┈┈🌸
Official spin-off "Legend of the Galaxy Academy SCHULPARODIE"
"Cherry blossoms dancing, the days of youth..."
#ノイエ銀英伝 [Neue Galactic Legend] #ノイエ銀園伝 [Neue Galactic Legend] #エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
Medarot S
／— 【公式】メダロットS (@medarot_S) April 1, 2024
🔥情報解禁🔥#メダロットS × #永井豪
コラボ開催が決定💥
マジンガーZ、マジンカイザー、真ゲッターロボ、ブラックゲッター、デビルマンモチーフ機体が描き下ろしで新登場！
イベントをクリアして、「マジンガーZ」モチーフ機体などの報酬を入手しよう🎁#エイプリルフール #ではありません pic.twitter.com/dFwAQkbRR3
🔥 Information Release 🔥
#メダロットS [Medarot S] × #永井豪 [Gō Nagai]
Collaboration event has been decided 💥
Newly drawn Mazinger Z, MazinKaiser, Shin Getter Robo, Black Getter, and Devilman units are now available!
Clear the event and get rewards such as "Mazinger Z" units 🎁
#エイプリルフール [April Fool's] #ではありません [Not quite]
Megaton-kyū Musashi
【特報①】— メガトン級ムサシ【公式】 (@musashi_project) April 1, 2024
「#メガトン級ムサシ」があのゲームに参戦…？#エイプリルフールhttps://t.co/y9ZR8ZAdeN pic.twitter.com/3RTAQ4flQn
[Special news ① ]
"#メガトン級ムサシ [Megaton-kyū Musashi] " is going to be in that game...?
#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPd5GpoaXXs
【特報②】— メガトン級ムサシ【公式】 (@musashi_project) April 1, 2024
『メガトン級ムサシW（ワイアード）』の特別トレーラーを公開しました！
実写風となった「メガトン級ムサシ」の世界をぜひご覧ください！
※本動画はAIツールを使った実験的な試みとして制作されています#メガトン級ムサシ #エイプリルフールhttps://t.co/kaWfLyDWsl pic.twitter.com/EGwWyNCFLJ
[Special news ② ]
A special trailer for “Megaton-kyū Musashi W (Wired)” has been released!
Please take a look at the world of "Megaton-kyū Musashi" in a live-action style!
※ This video was created as an experimental attempt using AI tools.
#メガトン級ムサシ [Megaton-kyu Musahi] #エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74UsLccyyBQ
Naruto/Boruto
あの影は…！？#NARUTO #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/JH15Pv128U— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) April 1, 2024
That shadow...?!
#NARUTO #エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
Rainbow Six Japan
◥◣「タチャン子の日常」情報解禁📢◢◤— レインボーシックス公式 (@Rainbow6JP) April 1, 2024
ユビスタ！6チャンネルにて毎週月曜朝8:30より攻撃開始ですッ！#エイプリルフール #レインボーシックスシージ pic.twitter.com/LqE4rcU40m
◥◣ "Tachanko's daily life" information released 📢◢◤
Uvista! Attacks start every Monday morning at 8:30 on Channel 6!
#エイプリルフール [April Fool's] #レインボーシックスシージ [Rainbow Six Siege]
Shikaru Neko
今日からボクたち、『しからないねこ』と『あまやかさないねこ』になったよ！#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/cyLgHe4Oyn— しかるねこ (@shikaruneko) March 31, 2024
From today onwards, we have become "cat who doesn't scold" and "cat who doesn't spoil!"
#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
Tatsunoko Pro
35周年のバトンタッチ！ #究極のヨロイコラボ ここに誕生。#サムライトルーパー × #シュラト 新たなストーリーの幕がいま上がる。2024年4月1日制作決定！#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/qypZGl4TYC— タツノコプロ（公式） (@tatsunoko_pro) April 1, 2024
Passing the baton for the 35th anniversary!
#究極のヨロイコラボ [Ultimate Armor Collab.] Born here.
#サムライトルーパー [Samurai Troopers Ronin Warriors] × #シュラト [Tenkū Senki Shurato] The curtain on a new story is about to rise. Production scheduled for April 1, 2024!
#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
Tomo Nagawa
おまタヌ THE MOVE#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/BulhcTS0zo— 奈川トモ🍃おまタヌ⑥3/26発売 (@nagawatomo) April 1, 2024
Omatanu THE MOVE
#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
【おめェーら待たせたな💥】— ワールドトリガー公式 (@W_Trigger_off) April 1, 2024
あの大ヒットVシネマ、待望のセカンドシーズン開幕👊
舞台は脱出不能の閉鎖環境…🏚️
ハードボイルド密室サスペンス『悪怒闘凛牙<ワールドトリガー> 弓帯仁義 ～獄中死闘篇～』、乞うご期待⚡️
ッス❗️ くれぐれも見逃し厳禁っス‼️#ワールドトリガー#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/gMWdumgy2o
[Hey, I made you wait 💥 ]
The long-awaited second season of that blockbuster V-cinema begins 👊
The stage is a closed environment from which it is impossible to escape… 🏚️
The hard-boiled locked-room suspense “< World Trigger > Yumi-Obi Jingi ~Death Battle in Prison~”, stay tuned ⚡️
❗️ Please don't miss it ‼️
#ワールドトリガー [World Trigger]
#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
