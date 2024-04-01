Happy April Fool's Day from the Anime World Part I

To quote former U.S. President George W. Bush, “Fool me once, shame on…shame on you. You fool me, you can't get fooled again.”

It's April Fool's, which means everyone wants to make a fool of everyone else. And so does the anime and manga industry. So, what sort of tricks do they have up their sleeves this year?

#映画デデデデ [Dededede Movie]

Spin-off movie release decided ⚡️



\ \ / /

"Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction"

Will release on April 1, 3000 🎬

／ / \ \



🍄 Leading role and theme song is #イソベやん [Isobeyan]

🎧 “Isoisoisoisoisoisobeyaki”



Details 👉https://gaga.ne.jp/dededede/news/#april1st

#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

Good morning.



Frieren is a morning person.



#フリーレン [Frieren] #frieren

#4月1日 [April 1]

Haikyu!! High Life

【 🏐 April Fools! 🏐 】



April 1st, April Fool's Day only!

#ハイフラ [High Life] Get a commemorative illustration!



Log in to the game and check it out 🐦‍⬛

It's only available today, so don't miss out!



#ハイフラ [High Life]

#ハイキュー [ Haikyu!! ]

#hq_anime

From now on, I will stick to this style 😁 #エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

ㅤㅤㅤ ┈┈┈┈┈🌸

ㅤㅤㅤBroadcast starts on April 1, 2024ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ ┈┈┈┈┈🌸



Official spin-off "Legend of the Galaxy Academy SCHULPARODIE"

"Cherry blossoms dancing, the days of youth..."



#ノイエ銀英伝 [Neue Galactic Legend] #ノイエ銀園伝 [Neue Galactic Legend] #エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

Medarot S

[Special news ① ]

"#メガトン級ムサシ [ Megaton-kyū Musashi ] " is going to be in that game...?

#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPd5GpoaXXs

[Special news ② ]

A special trailer for “ Megaton-kyū Musashi W (Wired)” has been released!

Please take a look at the world of " Megaton-kyū Musashi " in a live-action style!



※ This video was created as an experimental attempt using AI tools.

#メガトン級ムサシ [Megaton-kyu Musahi] #エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74UsLccyyBQ

That shadow...?!



# NARUTO #エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

Rainbow Six Japan

◥◣ "Tachanko's daily life" information released 📢◢◤



Uvista! Attacks start every Monday morning at 8:30 on Channel 6!



#エイプリルフール [April Fool's] #レインボーシックスシージ [Rainbow Six Siege]

Shikaru Neko

From today onwards, we have become "cat who doesn't scold" and "cat who doesn't spoil!"

#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

Passing the baton for the 35th anniversary!

#究極のヨロイコラボ [Ultimate Armor Collab.] Born here.

#サムライトルーパー [ Samurai Troopers Ronin Warriors ] × #シュラト [ Tenkū Senki Shurato ] The curtain on a new story is about to rise. Production scheduled for April 1, 2024!



#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

Omatanu THE MOVE

#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

World Trigger

[Hey, I made you wait 💥 ]

The long-awaited second season of that blockbuster V-cinema begins 👊



The stage is a closed environment from which it is impossible to escape… 🏚️

The hard-boiled locked-room suspense “< World Trigger > Yumi-Obi Jingi ~Death Battle in Prison~”, stay tuned ⚡️



❗️ Please don't miss it ‼️



#ワールドトリガー [ World Trigger ]

#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

