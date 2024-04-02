Happy April Fool's Day from the Anime World Part III

April Fool's Day may be a time for joking, but,it's no joke when it's someone's birthday.

Everyone loves a good practical joke on April 1, so long as it's harmless. But what do you do when it's also someone's birthday? You celebrate just as hard. The anime and manga world is full of April Fool's Day birthdays. Let's check out who's celebrating the jokers and the birthday boys and girls from the anime world.

I'm not happy



#ドラえもん [ Doraemon ]

#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

Dragon Ball Super Heroes Meteor Mission

⚾Special Program⚾

“Brothers: The Road to National Championship”



A documentary program depicting the journey of #虎杖悠仁 [Yuji Itadori] and #東堂葵 [Aoi Todo] to their victory in the National High School Baseball Championship will be broadcast soon!



More details will be announced at a later date. Please look forward to it!



#ファンパレ [Fan Parade] #呪術廻戦 [Jujutsukaisen]

𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮

𝘿𝙤𝙩 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙩

Dot Barrett

CV: #江口拓也 [ Takuya Eguchi ]



April 1st is Dot Barrett's birthday🎉

Newly illustration released!

Let's all celebrate together🎂



#ドット・バレット生誕祭2024 [Dot Barret Birthday 2024]

#マッシュル [ Mashle ]

【【#推しの子 [ Oshi no Ko ]】 DAILYNEWS extra issue】

-April 1, 2020 edition-



I'll be your sushi chef, “Kana Arima.”



Will she become the image girl for "#すしのこ [Sushi no Ko]"? It has been revealed through interviews with those involved that

Kana Arima has been appointed as

Sushinoko's image girl.

Please check the article for details.

#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

ʚA live-action version has been decided!?ɞ



A sweet and passionate love story,

Is finally been made into a live-action film🎬✨



《starring》

Mahiru Shiina: Manaka Iwami



TV anime season 2 and live-action?

Please continue to support us💖



#お隣の天使様 [Angel Next Door]

#お隣の天使様実写 [Angel Next Door Live-action]#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]

Announcement: Saori's got the head. Hideki's got the body. Together they make one capybara! Are they destined soulmates? Follow the Barahumans as they navigate love's murky waters. My Capybara Soulmate drops Fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/sgDJ2xwjys — VIZ (@VIZMedia) April 1, 2024

Announcement: Isamu is an aspiring singer-songwriter with an incredible voice. Only problem is, something gets in the way of people noticing. How will Isamu convince their fans that they're more than their assets? Gyatt No Idol drops Fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/uANb8gwyln — VIZ (@VIZMedia) April 1, 2024

Today, April 1, is Suguru Kinniku's birthday. Everyone please celebrate. #4月1日 [April 1] #キン肉マン誕生日 [ Kinnikuman 's Birthday] #キン肉マン生誕45周年 [ Kinnikuman 's 45th Anniversary] #へのつっぱりはいらんですよ [I don't even need the push of my farts!]

Did we miss any April Fool's Day jokes? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!