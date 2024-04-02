Interest
Happy April Fool's Day from the Anime World Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Everyone loves a good practical joke on April 1, so long as it's harmless. But what do you do when it's also someone's birthday? You celebrate just as hard. The anime and manga world is full of April Fool's Day birthdays. Let's check out who's celebrating the jokers and the birthday boys and girls from the anime world.
Doraemon
うれしくない#ドラえもん #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/LSU8jW7L0v— ドラえーもん (@dora_eemon0903) March 31, 2024
Dragon Ball Super Heroes Meteor Mission
MM4弾の情報を先行公開！https://t.co/Yn7RNbnvpN#エイプリルフール#SDBH #MM4弾 pic.twitter.com/bE8sx7TSSP— 【公式】スーパードラゴンボールヒーローズ (@dbh_10th) April 1, 2024
MM Part 4 Preview
carddass.com/dbh/
https://t.co/Yn7RNbnvpN#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
#SDBH #MM4弾 [MM Part 4]
Jujutsu Kaisen
⚾特別番組⚾— 『呪術廻戦 ファントムパレード（ファンパレ） 』公式 (@jujutsuphanpara) March 31, 2024
「ブラザーズ ~全国優勝への道~」#虎杖悠仁 と #東堂葵 の高校野球全国大会優勝までの軌跡を描いたドキュメンタリー番組が近日放送決定！
詳細は後日改めてお知らせいたします。楽しみにお待ちください！#ファンパレ #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/I9seWphsXQ
⚾Special Program⚾
“Brothers: The Road to National Championship”
A documentary program depicting the journey of #虎杖悠仁 [Yuji Itadori] and #東堂葵 [Aoi Todo] to their victory in the National High School Baseball Championship will be broadcast soon!
More details will be announced at a later date. Please look forward to it!
#ファンパレ [Fan Parade] #呪術廻戦 [Jujutsukaisen]
Love Live! Sunshine!!
Mashle
♦︎•♣︎•━━━━— マッシュル-MASHLE-公式 (@mashle_official) March 31, 2024
𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮
𝘿𝙤𝙩 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙩
━━━━•♠︎•♥
ドット・バレット
CV：#江口拓也
4月1日はドット・バレットの誕生日🎉
描き下ろしイラストを公開！
みんなでお祝いしましょう🎂#ドット・バレット生誕祭2024#マッシュル pic.twitter.com/ZufTPh2KGD
♦︎•♣︎•━━━━
𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮
𝘿𝙤𝙩 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙩
━━━━•♠︎•♥
Dot Barrett
CV: #江口拓也 [Takuya Eguchi]
April 1st is Dot Barrett's birthday🎉
Newly illustration released!
Let's all celebrate together🎂
#ドット・バレット生誕祭2024 [Dot Barret Birthday 2024]
#マッシュル [Mashle]
One Piece
4.1— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) March 31, 2024
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
USOPP#ウソップ誕生祭2024#ONEPIECE#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/SiEyEUBBWU
Oshi no Ko
【【#推しの子】DAILYNEWS 号外】— 『【推しの子】』TVアニメ公式 (@anime_oshinoko) March 31, 2024
－令和6年4月1日発行版－
あんたのすしのこになってやる“有馬かな”
「#すしのこ」イメージガール就任か。
有馬かなのすしのこイメージガール就任が
決定的になった事が
関係者への取材により明らかになった。
詳細は記事をご確認頂きたい。#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/w7XOXnARW5
【【#推しの子 [Oshi no Ko]】 DAILYNEWS extra issue】
-April 1, 2020 edition-
I'll be your sushi chef, “Kana Arima.”
Will she become the image girl for "#すしのこ [Sushi no Ko]"? It has been revealed through interviews with those involved that
Kana Arima has been appointed as
Sushinoko's image girl.
Please check the article for details.
#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
Pokémon
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
୨୧┈┈┈┈— TVアニメ『お隣の天使様にいつの間にか駄目人間にされていた件』【公式】 (@tenshisama_PR) March 31, 2024
ʚ実写版制作決定！？ɞ
┈┈┈┈୨୧
甘くて焦れったい恋の物語、
ついに実写化です🎬✨
《主演》
椎名真昼役：石見舞菜香
TVアニメ2期・実写？共に、
引き続き応援宜しくお願いします💖#お隣の天使様#お隣の天使様実写#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/vZdpT8sLYR
୨୧┈┈┈┈
ʚA live-action version has been decided!?ɞ
┈┈┈┈୨୧
A sweet and passionate love story,
Is finally been made into a live-action film🎬✨
《starring》
Mahiru Shiina: Manaka Iwami
TV anime season 2 and live-action?
Please continue to support us💖
#お隣の天使様 [Angel Next Door]
#お隣の天使様実写 [Angel Next Door Live-action]#エイプリルフール [April Fool's]
Viz Media
Announcement: Saori's got the head. Hideki's got the body. Together they make one capybara! Are they destined soulmates? Follow the Barahumans as they navigate love's murky waters. My Capybara Soulmate drops Fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/sgDJ2xwjys— VIZ (@VIZMedia) April 1, 2024
Announcement: Isamu is an aspiring singer-songwriter with an incredible voice. Only problem is, something gets in the way of people noticing. How will Isamu convince their fans that they're more than their assets? Gyatt No Idol drops Fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/uANb8gwyln— VIZ (@VIZMedia) April 1, 2024
Yudetamago
本日4月1日はキン肉スグルの誕生日です。 皆さんどうか祝ってやって下さい。 #4月1日 #キン肉マン誕生日 #キン肉マン生誕45周年 #へのつっぱりはいらんですよ pic.twitter.com/gmrDiGZHjY— ゆでたまご嶋田 (@yude_shimada) March 31, 2024
Today, April 1, is Suguru Kinniku's birthday. Everyone please celebrate. #4月1日 [April 1] #キン肉マン誕生日 [Kinnikuman's Birthday] #キン肉マン生誕45周年 [Kinnikuman's 45th Anniversary] #へのつっぱりはいらんですよ [I don't even need the push of my farts!]
Did we miss any April Fool's Day jokes? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!