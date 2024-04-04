Digivices Updated With Color Screens for Digimon's 25th Anniversary

No promises you'll be transported to the digital world

Premium Bandai is bringing back everyone's childhood in full color!

For fans of the Digimon series who somehow missed their calling as a Digidestined, Bandai's online store is offering fans a chance to purchase a replica Digivice for the 25th anniversary of the series — this time, with color LCD screens.

The Digivice 25th Color Revolution toy is modeled after the devices from the first season of the anime in the original white color. This version retails for 11,000 yen (US$95 overseas).

The DX (Deluxe) Set includes a specially colored edition of the Digivice, themed after characters from the first season of the Digimon anime: Taichi Yagami (orange) and Yamato Ishida (blue), a replica tag from the anime featuring all blazons, and the Digivice 25th Color Evolution Anniversary Art Book.

Image via Digimon Web Net's Twitter

Image via Digimon Web Net's Twitter

The deluxe set retails for 16,500 yen (US$120 overseas).

The electronic devices allow fans to raise Digimon of their own from the series in a pet simulator and even Digivolve them to face off against enemies or other players in fierce battles. Players select one of the characters from the first season of the anime to explore the island and go on adventures with their monster friend.

The toy features a full-color LCD screen, newly recorded voices, and music from the anime including the "Butter-Fly" theme song.

Japanese pre-orders are open between March 10 and April 22, and the product is expected to ship in July. A special card for the Digimon card game will also come with all versions of the toy as a purchase bonus.

Overseas pre-orders just opened on Thursday and will also close on April 22. The new Digivices will ship overseas in November.