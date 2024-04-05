Interest
Code Geass April Fool's Orange Juice Really Goes on Sale
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
April Fool's Day. It's the day everyone has to be careful if a product is real or not. Sometimes it's relatively obvious, like Coamix's manga training machine from April Fool's Day 2017. Sometimes it's a little harder to discern, as was the case with the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion orange juice. And some of those April Fool's Day products do become a reality:
The Code Geass themed orange juice was initially announced on the official Code Geass X (formerly Twitter) account and YouTube channel on April 1 as an April Fool's Day joke. But, not a day later, the Code Geass Twitter account revealed the orange juice would actually ship for a limited time.
＼\🍊ジェレミア農園のオレンジジュース🍊/／— コードギアスプロジェクト (@GEASSPROJECT) March 31, 2024
☀大好評発売中☀
✅https://t.co/FSryZ5hqlF
"G&Aファーム"でお馴染みの「GOTTWALD & ALSTREIM FARM」から発売中の大人気商品「ジェレミア農園のオレンジジュース」の新CMが登場！#GAファーム #geassp #コードギアス pic.twitter.com/CuIRSjMGCq
\\🍊Orange juice from Jeremiah Farm🍊//
☀Now on sale☀
✅https://youtu.be/QEwDRh1nTJ8
A new commercial for the popular Jeremiah Farm Orange Juice now on sale from Gottwald & Alstreim Farm, popularly known as “G&A Farm”!
In the follow-up post on April 2, the staff announced the “Jeremiah Farm Orange Juice” is actually going on sale. Unfortunately, the tweet was light on details. Thankfully, the Code Geass homepage notes the orange juice will be on sale between April 6 to April 14 at the Sunrise World Tokyo shop and the BiVi Nijo Event Space in Kyoto. The price of the orange juice is a bit much, though, at 3,000 yen (about US$20) for 180 milliliters (about 6.1 fluid ounces). However, this is understandable as the orange juice will come with your choice of four Code Geass acrylic character stands (Lelouch Lamperouge, C.C., Jeremiah Gottwald, or Anya Alstreim), and the juice is made by the long-time sake brewer and other assorted beverage maker Shiaito Shuzo.
【グッズ/イベント】— コードギアスプロジェクト (@GEASSPROJECT) April 2, 2024
エイプリルフールで発表した「ジェレミア農園のオレンジジュース」が、なんと本当に発売決定！
さらに、POPUPSHOPも開催決定！
詳細はこちら→https://t.co/PEjtA43EHc#geassp #コードギアス https://t.co/6fxzMXptwv pic.twitter.com/nABLE6Gyzt
【Goods/Events】
Jeremiah Farm Orange Juice, which was announced on April Fool's Day, is now going to be released!
Additionally, a pop-up shop will also open!
More details here →https://geass.jp/news/archives/2200
#geassp #コードギアス [Code Geass]
The Code Geass homepage also noted there will be sampling sessions of the orange juice at the Sunrise World Tokyo shop on April 6 and 7 between 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. So, if you're in Tokyo or Kyoto between April 6 to April 14, check out the stores to get your very own “Jeremiah Farm Orange Juice,” because, I, who is definitely not Lelouch Lamperouge, command you.
