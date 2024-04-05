Code Geass April Fool's Orange Juice Really Goes on Sale

Fction becomes reality — but only for a week

April Fool's Day. It's the day everyone has to be careful if a product is real or not. Sometimes it's relatively obvious, like Coamix 's manga training machine from April Fool's Day 2017. Sometimes it's a little harder to discern, as was the case with the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion orange juice. And some of those April Fool's Day products do become a reality:

Image via twitter.com ©SUNRISE／PROJECT L-GEASS Character Design ©2006-2007 CLAMP・ST

The Code Geass themed orange juice was initially announced on the official Code Geass X (formerly Twitter ) account and YouTube channel on April 1 as an April Fool's Day joke. But, not a day later, the Code Geass Twitter account revealed the orange juice would actually ship for a limited time.

In the follow-up post on April 2, the staff announced the “Jeremiah Farm Orange Juice” is actually going on sale. Unfortunately, the tweet was light on details. Thankfully, the Code Geass homepage notes the orange juice will be on sale between April 6 to April 14 at the Sunrise World Tokyo shop and the BiVi Nijo Event Space in Kyoto. The price of the orange juice is a bit much, though, at 3,000 yen (about US$20) for 180 milliliters (about 6.1 fluid ounces). However, this is understandable as the orange juice will come with your choice of four Code Geass acrylic character stands (Lelouch Lamperouge, C.C., Jeremiah Gottwald, or Anya Alstreim), and the juice is made by the long-time sake brewer and other assorted beverage maker Shiaito Shuzo.

The Code Geass homepage also noted there will be sampling sessions of the orange juice at the Sunrise World Tokyo shop on April 6 and 7 between 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. So, if you're in Tokyo or Kyoto between April 6 to April 14, check out the stores to get your very own “Jeremiah Farm Orange Juice,” because, I, who is definitely not Lelouch Lamperouge, command you.