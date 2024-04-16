Watch Kana Hanazawa Voice an Adorable Shark in Behind-the-Scenes Short

More and more anime fans are getting a look into the recording sessions of their favorite anime's voice actors. This is often delivered as bonus material on DVD/Blu-ray Discs or on television specials, and more recently, as behind-the-scenes videos online. One of the anime series showing off the recording sessions is none other than Odekake Kozame .

Image via Odekake Kozame series' Twitter account ©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Odekake Kozame series revealed on April 9 the recording session for the anime's first episode. The video features Kana Hanazawa performing as the titular Kozame:

The first recording session of "#おでかけ子ザメ [ Odekake Kozame "

has been released!!🎬



We bring you video of the recording session of

the first episode featuring Kozame (CV: #花澤香菜 [ Kana Hanazawa ].



Check out the combination of

Kozame and Hanazawa🦈🎤



▼ TikTok ▼ https://tiktok.com/@kozame_info/v…



We will be delivering special footage leading up to the final episode,

so stay tuned!

While the tweet is unclear about the forthcoming “special footage,” seeing Hanazawa portray the cute shark is fun. The video is available on the kozame_info TikTok channel and Odekake Kozame 's YouTube channel. The entire anime series is available on the Odekake Kozame YouTube channel. The comics the anime is based on can be found on the Penguin Box X ( Twitter ) account.