Watch Kana Hanazawa Voice an Adorable Shark in Behind-the-Scenes Short
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
More and more anime fans are getting a look into the recording sessions of their favorite anime's voice actors. This is often delivered as bonus material on DVD/Blu-ray Discs or on television specials, and more recently, as behind-the-scenes videos online. One of the anime series showing off the recording sessions is none other than Odekake Kozame.
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Odekake Kozame series revealed on April 9 the recording session for the anime's first episode. The video features Kana Hanazawa performing as the titular Kozame:
アニメ『#おでかけ子ザメ』— 『おでかけ子ザメ』アニメ公式 (@kozame_info) April 9, 2024
初となるアフレコ映像を公開!!🎬
子ザメちゃん役 #花澤香菜 さんの
第1話のアフレコ映像をお届け。
子ザメちゃんと花澤さんの
コンビネーションに注目です🦈🎤
▼TikTok▼https://t.co/2aljdiKWdw
今後も最終話に向けスペシャルな映像を
お届けするのでお楽しみに！ pic.twitter.com/5HuxFKHZUx
The first recording session of "#おでかけ子ザメ [Odekake Kozame"
has been released!!🎬
We bring you video of the recording session of
the first episode featuring Kozame (CV: #花澤香菜 [Kana Hanazawa].
Check out the combination of
Kozame and Hanazawa🦈🎤
▼TikTok▼ https://tiktok.com/@kozame_info/v…
We will be delivering special footage leading up to the final episode,
so stay tuned!
While the tweet is unclear about the forthcoming “special footage,” seeing Hanazawa portray the cute shark is fun. The video is available on the kozame_info TikTok channel and Odekake Kozame's YouTube channel. The entire anime series is available on the Odekake Kozame YouTube channel. The comics the anime is based on can be found on the Penguin Box X (Twitter) account.
Sources: Odekake Kozame series' X/Twitter account (link 2), Odekake Kozame's TikTok channel & YouTube channel (link 2), Penguin Box's X/Twitter account